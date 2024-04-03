Joel Embiid Officially Signs With Skechers

After months of speculation, reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid has officially signed an endorsement deal with Skechers. Embiid's latest signing was first reported by Nick DePaula on X.

After being out since late January with a knee injury, Embiid made his return to the court yesterday when his Philadelphia 76ers squad faced off against the Oklahoma City Thunder. According to DePaula, Embiid inked a multi-year deal with Skechers, but specific details weren't disclosed.

On his feet was a pair of Skechers SKX Float, a sneaker that's intended to give players additional stability on the court as compared to the SKX Resagrip model in the brand's performance line. In the game, Embiid scored 24 points, grabbed 6 rebounds, and had 7 assists, which helped lead his team to a 109-105 victory against the Thunder.

Embiid had previosuly been signed to Under Armour where he had a signature model, the UA Embiid One, that released in 2020. Rumors began to circulate about him potentially signing with Skechers in October 2023 after the star big man was spotted wearing the brand's sneaker during a 76ers practice, but nothing was made official until yesterday. Other notable players that are currently signed with Skechers include New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers guard Terance Mann.