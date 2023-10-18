Joel Embiid Is Reportedly Signing Endorsement Deal With Skechers

Philadelphia 76ers superstar big man and reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid is reportedly finalizing a deal with a new sneaker endorser, Skechers. News of the potential deal was first reported by The Athletic's NBA Insider, Shams Charania.

Per Charania, Embiid is expected to spearhead Skechers' soon-to-be-announced basketball division. Skechers caused a social media stir over the last few weeks when several NBA players, including New York Knicks forward Julius Randle and Los Angeles Clippers forward Terance Mann, were spotted wearing unreleased Skechers basketball sneakers. Based on the sneakers worn by both Randle and Mann, it appears that Skechers has at least two different models on the way.

Embiid was previously signed to Adidas before landing a five-year deal with Under Armour in 2018, which resulted in the launch of his UA Embiid One signature shoe in 2020. This year would mark the end of his partnership with Under Armour as Embiid is expected to begin a new chapter soon.

Sources tell Complex that Embiid wore Skechers sneakers during 76ers practice today and while there's no official deal announcement yet, the parties are working through it. As the brand looks to enter the basketball space, it believes Embiid could be a "good fit."

Check back for more updates on the deal and Skechers' upcoming basketball line soon.