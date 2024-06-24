Snoop Dogg's 'Doggystyle' Album Inspires These Skechers Shoes

Skechers is celebrating the 30th anniversary of Snoop Dogg's iconic Doggystyle album the only way they know how; by releasing new sneakers.

Following the release of their 4/20 footwear collection in April, the sneaker brand and the West Coast rapper have reconnected on a pair of "Doggystyle" Slip-ins that are available now.

Both the low and high-top versions of the collaborative Skechers Slip-ins feature the cover art from Snoop Dogg's aforementioned album on the uppers, with co-branding applied to the tongue and the insoles. The standout tech element of the silhouette is the memory foam-cushioned midsole along with a translucent outsole featuring "Doggy Dogg" text underneath.

Readers who are interested can cop the "Doggystyle" Snoop Dogg x Skechers Slip-ins now at Skechers.com and at select Skechers retailers. Pricing for the style ranges from $90 to $95.