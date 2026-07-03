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Tyrese Maxey holds his Philadelphia 76ers jersey with a big smile while standing near a large metal bell. Posters with basketball themes decorate the background
Sports

Sixers Celebrate Tyrese Maxey’s $204 Million Extension With Black Jersey Tease

The black jersey design immediately sent fans into a frenzy about a possible return for the upcoming season. Such excitement, however, appears to be premature.

Trace William Cowen739 days ago
Two basketball players, one from New York and another from Phila, walking down the court
Sports

New York State's Twitter Account Trolls Joel Embiid's Play Against Knicks by Posting Kendrick Lamar's Drake Diss

The state's official page co-signed the city's hatred for its basketball rival by sharing a snippet of K.Dot's "Euphoria."

Brad Callas808 days ago
Sports

Joel Embiid Suffers Lateral Meniscus Injury, Sixers Fined $75K for Failing to Properly Report

The 76ers sat out Embiid against the Nuggets on Saturday.

Jose Martinez897 days ago
Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers greets Canadian rapper Drake
Sports

Drake Taunts Joel Embiid With Meme After Raptors' Game 4 Win Over Sixers

Shortly after Toronto forced Game 5, the team's global ambassador took to Instagram to troll the Sixers star: 'What happened to that sweep, Jojo?'

Joshua Espinoza1546 days ago
Head coach Doc Rivers of the Philadelphia 76ers speaks with James Harden
Sports

Fans React to Sixers Coach Doc Rivers Putting Second Unit Struggles on James Harden Following Pistons Loss

"It was more James than them," the Philadelphia 76ers head coach said in response to a comment about his team losing to the Detroit Pistons on Thursday.

Abel Shifferaw1569 days ago
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Carmelo Anthony #7 of the Los Angeles Lakers looks out during the game.
Sports

Sixers Fans Who Were Ejected for Heckling Carmelo Anthony Allegedly Called Him ‘Boy'

Sixers fans were ejected on Thursday for heckling Carmelo Anthony during a game against the Los Angeles Lakers that went down at Wells Fargo Center.

Abel Shifferaw1632 days ago
Ben Simmons
Sports

Ben Simmons Says He's Not Mentally Prepared to Return to Sixers

Ben Simmons met with his team on Friday morning to bring up some concerns having to do with mental health. Center Joel Embiid urges fans to support the player.

James R. Sanders1729 days ago
Ben Simmons reports to practice in Philadelphia.
Sports

Sixers Reportedly Hopeful Ben Simmons Will Return to Team After He Arrives in Philadelphia

All-Star guard Ben Simmons reported to Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center on Monday to take a COVID test, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reports sources as saying.

Abel Shifferaw1740 days ago
russell-westbrook-popcorn
Sports

Russell Westbrook Addresses 76ers Fan Throwing Popcorn at Him: 'This Sh*t Is Getting Out of Hand' (UPDATE)

“This sh*t is getting out of hand,” Westbrook said. “Just, the amount of disrespect…fans doing whatever the f*ck they wanna do. It’s out of pocket, man."

Abel Shifferaw1878 days ago
This is a photo of Ben Simmons.
Sports

Ben Simmons Fires Back at 'Casual' Commentator for Saying He's 'Overrated'

During a conversation with Kyle Neubeck of the Philly Voice, Sixer Ben Simmons made it clear that wolves don’t entertain the opinions of sheep.

Xavier Hamilton1950 days ago
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Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers and Joel Embiid #21
Sports

Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons Ruled Out of All-Star Game After Barber Tests Positive for COVID-19

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Sunday that the Sixers' Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid will not be allowed to participate in the night’s contest.

Xavier Hamilton1958 days ago
chris brown
Sports

Chris Brown Fires Back After Being Compared to Ben Simmons

Chris Brown appeared to take issue with an online comparison in which he was equated with one of the brightest young stars in all of basketball.

Xavier Hamilton2006 days ago
James Harden #13 of the Houston Rockets greets fans on the way to the locker room
Sports

Sixers Reportedly Interested in Trading for James Harden

After the small-ball gamble didn't pan out, it seems like the Houston Rockets may be ready to implode the lineup and officially start their rebuilding phase.

Xavier Hamilton2082 days ago
Tracy McGrady and Allen Iverson
Sports

Stephen A. Smith on Rumor He Kept Allen Iverson and Tracy McGrady From Being Teammates: ‘This Is True’

The Raptors were looking to send McGrady and a first-round draft pick to the Sixers for Larry Hughes

Xavier Hamilton2293 days ago

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