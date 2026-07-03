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'Showtime at the Apollo' Co-Host Kiki Shepard Dead at 74
Pop Culture

Kiki Shepard, ‘Showtime at the Apollo’ Co-Host, Dead at 74

Inside the life and legacy of the 'Apollo Queen of Fashion,' who helped launch stars in Harlem and fought for sickle cell awareness.

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Split image. Left: 50 Cent in a black suit with silver trim. Right: Floyd Mayweather in a blue jacket holding a drink.
Sports

50 Cent on Floyd Maweather’s $340 Million Showtime Lawsuit: ‘I Told You Let Me Read the Contracts'

The boxer recently filed a complaint against the network, alleging they played a role in misappropriating an estimated $340 million of his career earnings.

Alex Ocho162 days ago
Floyd Mayweather sitting courtside at a basketball game, wearing a colorful checkered jacket.
Sports

Floyd Mayweather Files $340 Million Fraud Lawsuit Against Showtime

The boxer claims the network and a former executive misappropriated his earnings.

Alex Ocho164 days ago
Pop Culture

Desus Calls Cap on Mero’s Breakdown of Split and Moment He Realized 'This Sh*t Is Corroding' (UPDATE)

Mero opened up about the end of the duo's Showtime talk show during a new episode of '7PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony &amp; The Kid Mero.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams883 days ago
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Sports

Paul Pierce Criticizes Former Employer ESPN's James Harden Trade Coverage

The Boston Celtics legend didn't waste an opportunity to plug his and Kevin Garnett's Showtime show.

Brad Callas990 days ago
Sports

Paul Pierce Introduces Kevin Garnett to Woman He Met on Site ‘Where You Can Hire Girlfriends’

On Garnett's Showtime series 'KG Certified,' Pierce said he paid a woman to be his girlfriend for the day.

Joe Price1134 days ago
This is a photo of Rachel Nichols.
Sports

Former ESPN Reporter Rachel Nichols Joins Showtime Basketball

Former ESPN reporter Rachel Nichols has been hired by Showtime, where she will join the network's basketball vertical as a host and producer.

Brad Callas1386 days ago
Desus and Mero are seen on a red carpet
Pop Culture

Mero Addresses Possibility of Desus Reunion in the Future

In a new interview, the Kid Mero says what he can about what went down with the end of 'Desus &amp; Mero' and also addresses what the future may hold.

Trace William Cowen1403 days ago
Omar Figueroa Jr poses on the scale during his official weigh-in at MGM Grand Garden Arena
Sports

Omar Figueroa Jr. Accuses Adrien Broner of Using Mental Health as 'Excuse' to Withdraw From Fight

Adrien Broner announced on Monday that he's decided to withdraw from his upcoming junior welterweight fight vs. Omar Figueroa Jr., citing mental health issues.

Brad Callas1432 days ago
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Jake Paul and Hasim Rahman Jr. attend press conference at Madison Square Garden
Sports

Jake Paul vs. Hasim Rahman Jr. Fight Canceled Over Weight Issue

Jake Paul's Aug. 6 fight at Madison Square Garden has been canceled after his opponent, Hasim Rahman Jr., failed to meet the bout’s contracted weight limit.

Brad Callas1447 days ago
The Kid Mero speaks on stage during the 2019 New Yorker Festival
Pop Culture

Mero Addresses Split From Desus: 'It's Just a Natural Progression'

Less than a week after a report that Desus Nice and The Kid Mero broke up over management disputes, Mero opened up about their shocking split.

Brad Callas1452 days ago
TV hosts Desus Nice and The Kid Mero during an interview on Friday, March 25, 2022
Pop Culture

'Desus & Mero' Will Not Return for Fifth Season, Duo to Pursue 'Separate Creative Endeavors'

Following much speculation surrounding the future of 'Desus &amp; Mero,' a rep for Showtime confirmed that the late-night has come to an end after four seasons.

Jose Martinez1460 days ago
Desus and Mero walk the red carpet
Pop Culture

Social Media Posts Have Desus and Mero Fans Concerned About Duo’s Future Together (UPDATE)

The long-running duo's 'Bodega Boys' podcast—as well as, by extension, their multifaceted working relationship—is at the center of some serious speculation.

Trace William Cowen1460 days ago

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