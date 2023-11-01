Paul Pierce Criticizes Former Employer ESPN's James Harden Trade Coverage

More than two years after he was fired by ESPN for posting a video of himself with strippers on Instagram Live, Paul Pierce has taken a shot at his former employer for its coverage of the James Harden trade.
On Tuesday, Pierce hopped on Twitter to rip ESPN's NBA Today, as the shows' hosts talked over one another while attempting to cover the Phialdelphia 76ers trading James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.
Pierce didn't waste an opporunity to plug his and Kevin Garnett's Showtime show, referencing Suge Knight's famous "Come to Death Row" rant at the 1995 Source Awards in the caption of his tweet.
"If you want to hear some real inside [shit], come to Death Row!" Pierce said in the below video.
Back in April 2021, ESPN let Pierce go after the former Boston Celtic was seen on Instagram smoking and playing poker with his buddies while several strippers twerked in the background.
Two years later, in April of this year, Pierce expressed his disbelief over ESPN's decision during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast.
“I got fired for what? I got fired for having some entertainment,” Pierce shared. “I’m playing cards, it’s my boy’s birthday, it’s girls dancing and we blowing some tree, what did I do wrong?”
Pierce added, "I was hanging out, playing cards, it wasn’t my house, I mean, it was self-explanatory. … I didn’t do nothing illegal, but at the end of the day, it’s Disney, and so, they were like, they have a morals clause, and they just said it was immoral.”