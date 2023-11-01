Paul Pierce Criticizes Former Employer ESPN's James Harden Trade Coverage

More than two years after he was fired by ESPN for posting a video of himself with strippers on Instagram Live, Paul Pierce has taken a shot at his former employer for its coverage of the James Harden trade.

On Tuesday, Pierce hopped on Twitter to rip ESPN's NBA Today, as the shows' hosts talked over one another while attempting to cover the Phialdelphia 76ers trading James Harden to the Los Angeles Clippers.

Pierce didn't waste an opporunity to plug his and Kevin Garnett's Showtime show, referencing Suge Knight's famous "Come to Death Row" rant at the 1995 Source Awards in the caption of his tweet.

"If you want to hear some real inside [shit], come to Death Row!" Pierce said in the below video.