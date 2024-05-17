Let The Music Speak: Wyclef Jean And Big Tank Talk Scoring 'The Chi'

Fans of the Showtime® Original Series The Chi have seen it all. Love, loss, betrayal, new beginnings, the list goes on. The Lena Waithe scripted series highlights the complexities and nuances of life in the Windy City and it does so by using a diverse musical catalog to accent scenes and moments.

Whether it be from a beloved musician, a new artist or a song from an album many haven’t heard, The Chi understands that their fans have fallen as equally in love with the characters as they do the music.

To continue the rich history of the show, The Chi enlisted the expertise of Wyclef Jean and Derryck “Big Tank” Thornton as its composer and music supervisor. Complex spoke with the men about how they choose the right music to accentuate a moment, how long it takes to find the perfect song, and why jazz is so vital to the fabric of the show.

With such vast musical knowledge, how do you know where to start looking for the perfect songs for this season?

Big Tank: The Chi is first and foremost about Chicago and the sound of Chicago. Chicago is known for its amazing House music, Stepping Music and Drill. I look for the best in each genre and always have the characters in mind.