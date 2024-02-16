The Kid Mero Breaks Down Desus Nice Split and the Moment He Realized 'This Sh*t Is Corroding'

The God-Level Knowledge Darts co-author went on about how he and his Desus & Mero co-host slowly started to go their separate ways, with Anthony asking him to "paint the perfect picture" so listeners have "real perspective" on the split.

"So the situation was, we were in two different places in life, right?" Mero said. "I was very much so aiming for ownership. Being a production company. ... Like, owning your IP, because that's life or death in media. ... If you know that, you go into it with a certain approach, like, 'Yo, I need longevity, I need ownership.' We developed this shit out the mud so, this is us, we own this, we're not selling this to nobody. The key word here is 'licensing.' I'll license the shit to you for a term, two years, whatever, a one-and-one, but selling your IP, bro, selling your name?"

"That's your soul," Anthony responded.

Budden remarked earlier that Desus seemed to be getting prepared for Hollywood, but Mero felt the opposite. "You know what's crazy? No. Like, the next level of Hollywood is the three of us—Desus, Victor [Lopez], myself—sitting down with Judd Apatow and saying, 'Yo, we're gonna do a movie.' And then the movie gets written and Desus is like, 'I ain't really feeling this shit.' When I know in the business mind, it's like, yo, when you do a movie with this guy, you're not just doing a movie with this guy. This dude is like a kingmaker in terms of in the film industry. If you get in there, you make a banger with him, you solidified. That's what makes you get up to the next level."

Asked if a conversation happened between Desus and Mero without the input of other parties, Mero said they'd already spoken by the time that would've happened. "A conversation happened a couple times and it was just very, 'Aight, no doubt.'"

After about 20 minutes on the topic, Melo told Mero at the 1:02:20 mark, "You needed this though, champ. You needed this. And I'm glad, honestly. … You been keeping that, you been holding on to that, and really not finding the right outlet to get it out, right? … For a long time people wanted to hear your story, right—don't nobody know why. And the question was always, why this split?"