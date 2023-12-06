The LOX Want André 3000 to Rap Again: 'You're One of the Greatest Ever'

Rap group The LOX, composed of members Jadakiss, Styles P and Sheek Louch, want more from André 3000 than his instrumental album New Blue Sun.

Minus Jadakiss, Styles P and Louch were recent guests on Power 105.1's The Breakfast Club, where they expressed a desire to hear Three Stacks get back to the bars. Throughout the New Blue Sun rollout, 3000 has talked about wanting to rap again, but not being inspired by current music, although he's collaborated with the likes of Kanye West, Travis Scott and Killer Mike in the last few years.

“Nah, so much to talk about Dre,” Sheek said on The Breakfast Club around the 32:55-minute mark. “It’s a lot, man. Just how you word it and put it. You don’t gotta — of course we not talking about being in the hallways or trapping and all that too much but it’s a lot. Let us know what you been going through.”