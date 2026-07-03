Shameik Moore

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A still from the trailer for RZA's 'One Spoon of Chocolate' movie
Pop Culture

RZA Directs 'Across the Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore in Trailer for 'One Spoon of Chocolate'

Paris Jackson also stars in the Tribeca-premiered film.

Trace William Cowen401 days ago
Laura Harrier attends the Los Angeles Premiere of A24's "Babygirl" at DGA Theater Complex on December 11, 2024 in Los Angeles, California/Shameik Moore at the Kendall Jenner x FWRD Paris Haute Couture Party held at Girafe Restaurant on June 24, 2024 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Shameik Moore Responds After Laura Harrier Calls Him a 'Weirdo'

The actress claimed that Moore intentionally suggested that the two were dating in a viral TikTok.

Jaelani Turner-Williams573 days ago
Man smiling, wearing a yellow plaid jacket and a tan cap, making a peace sign at the Streamy Awards backdrop.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat’s Record-Setting 'Mafiathon 2' Stream: Celebrity Guests

Kai Cenat has already earned a Streamer Awards nomination for the marathon stream, which opened with Lil Uzi vert and Miranda Cosgrove.

Trace William Cowen610 days ago
Split image: On the left, Kai Cenat. On the right, Shameik Moore.
Pop Culture

Kai Cenat Links NPC Miles Morales With 'Spider-Verse' Star Shameik Moore

The viral non-player character met Moore, the voice actor of Morales in the 'Spider-Verse' franchise on Cenat's 'Mafiathon' livestream.

Jaelani Turner-Williams615 days ago
Smiling person in a suit at an event with floral background
Pop Culture

Shameik Moore Says ‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’ Was ‘Robbed’ at the Oscars: ‘I’m Definitely a Sore Loser’

The movie lost out on the Best Animated Feature award to Hayao Miyazaki's 'The Boy and the Heron.'

Joe Price858 days ago
Advertisement
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Says People Have Taken Old Tweets and Interview Excerpts ‘Way Too Serious’

The 'Across the Spider-Verse' lead says people's "perception" of him online versus his lived reality is "so disconnected it’s crazy."

tara mahadevan1106 days ago
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Lead Shameik Moore Says Jay-Z Compared Him to Kanye: 'I Only Know One Person With Your Confidence'

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice actor opened up about meeting Jay-Z in an interview with Ebony magazine.

Brad Callas1133 days ago
shameik moore on red carpet
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Verse’ Star Shameik Moore Weighs in on People Saying He’s Not the Right Fit for Live-Action Miles Morales

The 'Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse' voice actor has been vocal about his desire to also play the character in a live-action production.

Trace William Cowen1134 days ago
shameik moore wants mcu role
Pop Culture

Shameik Moore Wants Live-Action Miles Morales MCU Role: 'I Would Put My Entire Spirit Into That'

Shameik Moore has once again stated he would love to take on the live-action role of Miles Morales if he popped up in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Mark Elibert1178 days ago
shameik moore
Pop Culture

Shameik Moore Criticized for Comments on Police Brutality Following Death of George Floyd

In a series of tweets and videos, actor and musician Shameik Moore chimed in on the discourse surrounding police brutality against black men and women.

Joe Price2241 days ago
Advertisement
ashton
Pop Culture

Hulu's Wu-Tang Clan Drama Series Finds Its RZA, Ghostface Killah

The show has already found six of its cast members, including its Ghostface Killah and RZA.

Joe Price2712 days ago
spidey
Music

Sony Releases 'Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse' Christmas EP

There's another musical project to coincide with the film, but this time it goes for the Christmas cheer instead of big name hip-hop artists.

Joe Price2765 days ago
Miles Morales Spider Man: Into the Spider Verse
Pop Culture

‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’ Trailer Sets Up Miles Morales’ Big CGI Adventure

The animated 'Spider-Man' flick features the voices of 'Atlanta' actor Brian Tyree Henry and Oscar-winner Mahershala Ali.

Victoria L. Johnson2963 days ago
Image via YouTube/Sony Pictures Entertainment
Pop Culture

Watch the First Trailer for ‘Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse’

If you can wait a whole year, the upcoming animated Spider-Man feature appears to be worth the wait.

Omar Burgess3142 days ago
rocky
Music

ASAP Rocky on His Experimental New Album: 'I Don't Just Rap, I Actually Make Music'

ASAP Rocky also talks rocking "Larry Davids," his Under Armour deal, and what a theoretical God would look like in a must-read new interview.

Trace William Cowen3189 days ago
Advertisement
Shameik Moore Nike LeBron 14 Out of Nowhere (1)
Sneakers

Shameik Moore Already Has the Nike LeBron 14

An unlikely early appearance of the Nike LeBron 14 courtesy of "The Get Down" actor.

Brandon Richard3478 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App