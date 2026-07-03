Featured
The best young actors and actresses in their 20s right now, including Zendaya, Timothée Chalamet, Letitia Wright, Jharrel Jerome, Keke Palmer, & many more.Jessica Ervin
"Complex Live" catches up with "The Get Down" star Shameik Moore and John Singleton, Method Man and Danielle Mone Truitt of BET's "Rebel."Complex
After the legendary DJ taught the actor everything he knew about the birth of hip-hop in Baz Lurhmann's Netflix series, the lesson continues in the Bronx.Erika Ramirez
Jaden Smith and Shameik Moore talk about the history and magic that goes into their new show, Netflix's old-school hip-hop musical 'The Get Down.'Andrew Gruttadaro