Sherrone Moore

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Sherrone Moore's Ex-Assistant Sues the University of Michigan
Sports

Paige Shiver Sues University of Michigan, Claims $12M Sherrone Moore Probe Findings Are Being Hidden

Ex-staffer Paige Shiver says Michigan is hiding key records from its $12M probe into the Moore scandal. Now she’s asking a judge to force them out.

Bernadette Giacomazzo4 days ago
Paige Shiver Reveals She Had an Abortion After Getting Pregnant by Sherrone Moore
Sports

Paige Shiver Speaks on Pregnancy With Sherrone Moore: 'Not Love at All'

Inside her GMA interview, Shiver details the high-risk pregnancy, medical advice to terminate, and what she now says about Sherrone Moore and power, love, and fear.

Bernadette Giacomazzo83 days ago
Sherrone Moore Gets Probation for Alleged Crimes
Sports

Sherrone Moore Avoids Jail After Plea Deal in Michigan Case

Inside the judge’s warning, the plea deal that dropped felony charges, and the fallout that ended Sherrone Moore’s Michigan coaching career.

Bernadette Giacomazzo92 days ago
Sherrone Moore wearing a navy blue Michigan Wolverines cap and vest, looking focused.
Sports

Ex-Michigan Coach Sherrone Moore Reaches Plea Deal, Felony Charge Dropped

The former Michigan football coach will plead no contest to two misdemeanors tied to a former staff member, avoiding trial on domestic-related felony counts.

Mark Elibert132 days ago
Sherrone Moore's Alleged Affair Partner Loses Michigan Contract
Sports

Sherrone Moore’s Alleged Affair Partner No Longer Working at Michigan

A Michigan staff member tied to the controversy involving former football coach Sherrone Moore is no longer working for the university.

Bernadette Giacomazzo133 days ago
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Atlanta Falcons Fire LaTroy Lewis Following Sexual Assault Revelations
Sports

Atlanta Falcons Fire Assistant Coach LaTroy Lewis Amid Sexual Assault Investigation

Allegations against Lewis have drawn scrutiny to Michigan football and former coach Sherrone Moore over how misconduct complaints were handled.

Bernadette Giacomazzo138 days ago
Judge Orders Sherrone Moore Case Hearing Over Due Process Violations
Sports

Judge Orders Hearing in Sherrone Moore Case After Calling Out 'Glaring Omission'

Defense lawyers say key facts were not disclosed to the magistrate. Now an evidentiary hearing could reshape the criminal case against the ex-Michigan coach.

Bernadette Giacomazzo147 days ago
Sherrone Moore.
Sports

Sherrone Moore Claims He's Innocent, Wants Home Invasion and Stalking Charges Dropped

The former Michigan coach's attorney believes "false and misleading statements" have been made about her client.

Jaelani Turner-Williams175 days ago
New Details in Sherrone Moore Firing Reveal 'Dishonesty During Investigation'
Sports

New Details in Sherrone Moore Firing Reveal 'Dishonesty During Investigation'

FOIA records show Michigan cited both an inappropriate relationship and untruthful statements in terminating the former football coach for cause.

Bernadette Giacomazzo179 days ago
Sherrone Moore Reportedly Had a 'Long History' of Domestic Violence Against Staffer, Police Say
Sports

Sherrone Moore Accused of ‘Long History of Domestic Violence' in Court Testimony

Police testimony alleges Sherrone Moore had a 'long history' of domestic violence, according to court records.

Bernadette Giacomazzo211 days ago
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ANN ARBOR, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 29: Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines arrives before a college football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Stadium on November 29, 2025 in Ann Arbor, Michigan. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - FEBRUARY 10: Mia Sorety arrives at SI The Party at XS nightclub at Encore Las Vegas on February 10, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Sports

OnlyFans Model Denies Story of Sherrone Moore Offering Season Tickets in Exchange for Foursome Sex

Mia Sorety claimed that the story, published by Outkick, was "false," and that her "ex assistant" was responsible for the whole thing.

Jaelani Turner-Williams215 days ago

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