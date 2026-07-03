Cam Newton Called Out Over Sexist Comments About Women Who 'Can't Cook' and 'Don't Know When to Be Quiet'
Featured
Sports
Newton opened up about growing up in a home where his mother, father, and grandmother raised him together—which he said helped him learn “what a woman was."Brenton Blanchet
Nelly landed himself in hot water this weekend after he commented on revealing photos of Madonna, telling the singer that "some things need to be covered up."Brad Callas
Sports
Nick Bosa’s Girlfriend Deletes Twitter After Several Tweets Using the N-Word and Homophobic Slur Resurface
49ers defensive end Nick Bosa has been in hot water regarding his hesitancy of vaccines, but now his girlfriend is under fire for offensive tweets.Joe Price
Pop Culture
Steve Harvey Blasted on Twitter for Resurfaced Clip Claiming Men and Women Can't Be Friends
In the now-viral, decade-old video, Steve Harvey claims a man is “incapable” of having a platonic friendship with a woman without an ulterior motive.Xavier Hamilton