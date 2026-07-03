Sexism

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Shilo Sanders Under Fire for Sexist Comment Against Female Reporter
Sports

Shilo Sanders Faces Backlash for ‘Go Make a Sandwich’ Comment to Reporter

The comment came after the reporter suggested his brother, Shedeur Sanders, should take on a backup role, prompting a response from Shilo Sanders on social media.

Bernadette Giacomazzo77 days ago
pH-1.
Music

Korean Rapper pH-1 Faces Backlash After Perceived Sexist Comments Resurface

The "Nerdy Love" rapper is in some hot water after sharing his thoughts on men and women's inability to be platonic friends.

Jaelani Turner-Williams103 days ago
Split image. Left: Claressa Shields in a fur coat. Right: Shannon Sharpe with headphones and glasses speaking into a microphone on the right.
Sports

Claressa Shields Claps Back at Shannon Sharpe for Saying She Can’t Fight Men: ‘I’ll Sparr Rolly’

Sharpe recently said Shields can’t beat a male fighter—and that men's and women's leagues exist for a reason.

Alex Ocho129 days ago
Bella Hadid
Style

Bella Hadid Calls Out Dolce & Gabbana’s ‘Years of Racism’ After All-White Model Casting

The brand's male model casting for Milan Fashion Week appeared to be largely white.

tara mahadevan174 days ago
Becky Lynch with long, wavy red hair and a focused expression, wearing a sleeveless black top in a wrestling ring setting.
Sports

Becky Lynch Says a Top WWE Star Once 'Blacklisted Women' Who Turned Down Advances

Becky Lynch says an unnamed WWE star punished women whether they accepted or refused his advances.

Mark Elibert232 days ago
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ELMONT, NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 07: Paris Hilton attends the 2025 MTV Video Music Awards at UBS Arena on September 07, 2025 in Elmont, New York.
Pop Culture

Paris Hilton Says It Was 'Difficult' Navigating 'Misogynistic' 2000s Media

The entrepreneur and socialite believes she was a "target" in 2000s gossip news.

Jaelani Turner-Williams301 days ago
Tracee Ellis Ross smiling, wearing gold hoop earrings and a brown coat, standing near a car on a city street.
Pop Culture

Tracee Ellis Ross Explains Why Older Men’s ‘Toxic Masculinity’ Leads Her to Date Younger

She opened up about her dating life in an interview with Michelle Obama and her brother, Craig Robinson.

Joe Price455 days ago
Jason Isaacs in a denim shirt sitting thoughtfully, with a hand on his chin, in a brightly lit room with a large image in the background.
Pop Culture

Jason Isaacs Claims There's ‘Double Standard’ for Men After ‘White Lotus’ Nude Scene

Isaacs dodged a question about wearing a prosthetic after he performed a full-frontal nude scene in a recent episode of the hit HBO series.

Alex Ocho487 days ago
A man in Philadelphia Eagles gear shouting at a woman in a Green Bay Packers hat and scarf at a stadium.
Sports

Eagles Fan Caught Calling Female Packers Fan an 'Ugly, Dumb C*nt'

A Packers content creator says the "unprovoked" confrontation at the Lincoln Financial Field was aimed at his fiancée.

Alex Ocho549 days ago
Brandon "Bug" Hall as a kid
Pop Culture

Actor Who Played Alfalfa in ‘Little Rascals’ Gets Backlash for Sexism After Calling His Daughters ‘Dishwashers’

He suggested that his four daughters were "dishwashers" while he called his son his "heir."

Trey Alston663 days ago
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Patrick Mahomes stands on the field, wearing a Kansas City Chiefs knit hat and red hoodie with a black neck warmer. His breath is visible in the cold air
Sports

Harrison Butker on Serena Williams' ESPYs Diss: 'Sports Are Supposed to Be the Great Unifier'

The Kansas City Chiefs kicker faced backlash earlier this year for a commencement speech in which he basically suggested women are satisfied being homemakers.

Brad Callas732 days ago
Pop Culture

Netflix's Live Action 'Avatar: The Last Air Bender' Removing Sokka's Sexism, Fans Point Out It's His Entire Character Arc (UPDATE)

Throughout the animated series, Sokka thinks girls can't fight and is proven wrong so many times he actually learns something.

tara mahadevan898 days ago
Life

Federal Jury Decides Trump Must Pay $83.3 Million in Damages to E. Jean Carroll

The former president was ordered to pay damages after making defamatory comments against E. Jean Carroll, who accused him of sexual assault.

Alex Ocho901 days ago
Sports

Former NHL Referees Claim They Were Fired For Reporting Coworker's Racist, Sexist Language

The two are seeking reinstatement and punitive damages.

Louis Pavlakos962 days ago
Music

Workers Sue Over ‘Violently Misogynistic’ Rap Played in Warehouse Including Eminem’s “Stan” and Too Short’s “Blowjob Betty”

A sex discrimination lawsuit over explicit hip-hop played at a workplace in Reno can go forward, a federal appeals court ruled.

Joe Price1133 days ago
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regina saskatchewan buildings
Life

Tourism Board Apologizes for 'Show Us Your Regina' Slogan

The city of Regina’s tourism arm is apologizing for two new "immature" slogans they used in a campaign to encourage people to visit the city.

Louis Pavlakos1213 days ago
Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas at the Genesis Invitational on Thursday
Sports

Tiger Woods Apologizes for Handing Justin Thomas a Tampon During PGA Genesis Invitational (UPDATE)

Nearly a year after he last played in a golf tournament, Tiger Woods returned to the PGA Tour this week at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club.

Brad Callas1245 days ago
Andrew Tate is pictured outside a court facility
Life

Andrew Tate Allegedly Wrote 'I Love Raping You' in Text to Woman Who Has Accused Him of Rape (UPDATE)

The latest Tate developments began with an exchange on social media late last year with activist Greta Thunberg, who has since commented on the arrest.

Trace William Cowen1282 days ago

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