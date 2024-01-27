Federal Jury Decides Trump Must Pay $83.3 Million in Damages to E. Jean Carroll

“Our Legal System is out of control, and being used as a Political Weapon. They have taken away all First Amendment Rights. THIS IS NOT AMERICA!,” he wrote on Friday afternoon. “There is no longer Justice in America. Our Judicial System is Broken and Unfair!”

Carroll detailed the sexual assault she suffered at the hands of Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room during her 2019 cover story for New York Magazine. The assault occurred when Carroll ran into Trump, who was then a real estate mogul, at the department store.

Trump asked Carroll to assist him in buying a present for an unknown individual. After perusing a number of sections in the store, he insisted that she try on a piece of lingerie. Despite some light-hearted attempts to avoid his advances, she ultimately agreed.

"The moment the dressing-room door is closed, he lunges at me, pushes me against the wall, hitting my head quite badly, and puts his mouth against my lips. I am so shocked I shove him back and start laughing again," she wrote at the time. "He seizes both my arms and pushes me up against the wall a second time, and, as I become aware of how large he is, he holds me against the wall with his shoulder and jams his hand under my coat dress and pulls down my tights." Carroll then recounted that he used his fingers to penetrate her and then his penis.

In May, Trump was found guilty of abusing Carroll and was made liable for $5 million in damages.

The author is one of 26 women who have come forward with sexual misconduct accusations against Trump.