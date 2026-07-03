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Candace Cameron Bure 'Accidentally' Went to a Sex Party With Her Husband
Pop Culture

Candace Cameron Bure Accidentally Went to a Sex Party With Her Husband

From ‘Queen of Christmas’ to NSFW nightmare: how Candace Cameron Bure realized she’d stumbled into a sex party—and why she left immediately.

Bernadette Giacomazzo128 days ago
Gwyneth Paltrow with blonde hair and Moses Martin with brown hair pose together on a red carpet with a dark background.
Pop Culture

Gwyneth Paltrow Says Son Moses Was Mortified by Her Sex Scenes in 'Marty Supreme'

Paltrow says son Moses was embarrassed watching her scenes with Timothée Chalamet.

Mark Elibert187 days ago
Scarlett Johansson at an event, wearing a black halter dress, with sleek hair and gold jewelry.
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting

ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.

Alex Ocho428 days ago
Sheryl Lee Ralph with long, wavy hair holding a microphone, standing against a dark backdrop, wearing a black dress and jewelry.
Pop Culture

Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Advice on the Fastest Way to Win an Oscar: ‘Sex Sells, Baby’

The Abbott Elementary actress' comments are igniting discussions online about what kinds of roles win Oscars.

Alex Ocho497 days ago
Nicole Kidman and Halina Reijn pose together at an event, both wearing elegant dresses.
Pop Culture

Halina Reijn on Using Intimacy Coordinators for ‘Babygirl' Sex Scenes

With the help of an intimacy coordinator, Reijn led Kidman and her 28-year-old co-star Harris Dickinson through the film's sex scenes.

Alex Ocho565 days ago
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This is a photo of Daniel Craig
Pop Culture

Daniel Craig Calls 'Queer' Sex Scenes With Drew Starkey a 'Great Icebreaker,' Wanted to Make It 'Fun'

The English actor leads upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed film, 'Queer.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams682 days ago
Sofía Vergara on the red carpet, wearing a strapless black corset top with gold details and black pants. She's also wearing sunglasses and gold bracelets
Pop Culture

Sofia Vergara Was ‘Worried’ About Looking ‘Horrific’ During ‘Griselda’ Sex Scenes

The actress played Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the limited Netflix series.

Alex Ocho773 days ago
Pop Culture

Rebel Wilson Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Asking Her to Stick Finger in His Ass

In Wilson's new memoir, she alleges that Cohen made the inappropriate request on the set of their 2016 film 'The Brothers Grimsby.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams842 days ago
Pop Culture

Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dad and Grandpa 'Walked Out' While Watching Her on 'Euphoria'

In a preview of Sweeney's upcoming interview on 'Sunday Today,' the actress discussed how her family reacted to her racy scenes in the hit HBO series.

Brad Callas1141 days ago
Quentin Tarantino is seen on the red carpet
Pop Culture

Quentin Tarantino Says ‘Death Proof’ Underperforming Was ‘Shock to My Confidence,’ Explains Stance on Sex Scenes

In a recent interview, the writer and director reflected on the underperformance of the 'Grindhouse' double feature and detailed his stance on sex scenes.

Trace William Cowen1190 days ago
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Trevor Jackson and Chloe Bailey attend the 2019 Essence Black Women in Hollywood Awards Luncheon.
Pop Culture

Trevor Jackson Expresses Support for 'Grown-ish' Co-Star Chlöe Bailey Amid 'Swarm' Sex Scene Criticism

'Grown-ish' star Trevor Jackson offered his thoughts on the criticism toward Chlöe Bailey over her sex scene with Damson Idris on Prime Video's 'Swarm.'

Jose Martinez1214 days ago
Joaquin Phoenix and Scarlett Johansson attend the 'Her' Premiere
Pop Culture

Scarlett Johansson Says Joaquin Phoenix Left 'Her' Set During 'Bizarre' Orgasm Scene

The actress recalled the awkward moment during an appearance on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast: 'He was like ‘I can’t do it.’ He was angry.'

Joshua Espinoza1371 days ago
Fabien Frankel attends the "House Of The Dragon" Sky Group Premiere
Pop Culture

Fabien Frankel Says He Spent 7 Months Preparing for 'House of the Dragon' Sex Scene

The British actor said he and the team discussed the episode 4 scene at length, saying it was important to him to make it realistic and "human."

Joshua Espinoza1395 days ago
Florence Pugh is pictured at a red carpet event
Pop Culture

Florence Pugh Addresses People Focusing on Harry Styles Sex Scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’

As Florence Pugh explained in a newly released interview, the widely anticipated film from Olivia Wilde is "bigger and better" than such talk.

Trace William Cowen1431 days ago
keira knightley
Pop Culture

Keira Knightley Explains Why She Won't Act in Nude Scenes Led by Male Directors

In a new episode of the 'Channel Connects' podcast, Keira Knightley explained why she won't shoot sex scenes directed by men, citing the male gaze as a reason.

tara mahadevan1999 days ago
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seth rogen
Pop Culture

Seth Rogen on Shooting Sex Scene With Charlize Theron: 'You Let Charlize Take Control'

Seth Rogen talked about his sex scene with Charlize Theron in the new movie 'Long Shot.' 

tara mahadevan2660 days ago
James Marsden
Pop Culture

James Marsden on His 'Westworld' Sex Scenes: 'I Have Sex With My Eyes'

James Marsden discussed the upcoming season of 'Westworld' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'

Victoria L. Johnson3009 days ago
Emilia Clarke
Pop Culture

Emilia Clarke Is Tired of People Associating 'Game of Thrones' With Sex and Nudity

'Game of Thrones' is more than just a show revolving around sex and nudity, or at least, that's what Emilia Clarke wants us to believe.

Jose Martinez3155 days ago

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