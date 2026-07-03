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Joe Rogan Says He’s Able to Perform Oral Sex on Himself: 'I’ve Put It Around My Face Just to Know I Could’
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Candace Cameron Bure Accidentally Went to a Sex Party With Her Husband
From ‘Queen of Christmas’ to NSFW nightmare: how Candace Cameron Bure realized she’d stumbled into a sex party—and why she left immediately.
Gwyneth Paltrow Says Son Moses Was Mortified by Her Sex Scenes in 'Marty Supreme'
Paltrow says son Moses was embarrassed watching her scenes with Timothée Chalamet.
Scarlett Johansson Says 'Lost in Translation' Led to 'Sex Object' Typecasting
ScarJo says she "couldn’t get out of the cycle" following her breakout role in the 2003 Sofia Coppola film.
Sheryl Lee Ralph’s Advice on the Fastest Way to Win an Oscar: ‘Sex Sells, Baby’
The Abbott Elementary actress' comments are igniting discussions online about what kinds of roles win Oscars.
Halina Reijn on Using Intimacy Coordinators for ‘Babygirl' Sex Scenes
With the help of an intimacy coordinator, Reijn led Kidman and her 28-year-old co-star Harris Dickinson through the film's sex scenes.
Daniel Craig Calls 'Queer' Sex Scenes With Drew Starkey a 'Great Icebreaker,' Wanted to Make It 'Fun'
The English actor leads upcoming Luca Guadagnino-directed film, 'Queer.'
Sofia Vergara Was ‘Worried’ About Looking ‘Horrific’ During ‘Griselda’ Sex Scenes
The actress played Colombian drug lord Griselda Blanco in the limited Netflix series.
Rebel Wilson Accuses Sacha Baron Cohen of Asking Her to Stick Finger in His Ass
In Wilson's new memoir, she alleges that Cohen made the inappropriate request on the set of their 2016 film 'The Brothers Grimsby.'
Sydney Sweeney Says Her Dad and Grandpa 'Walked Out' While Watching Her on 'Euphoria'
In a preview of Sweeney's upcoming interview on 'Sunday Today,' the actress discussed how her family reacted to her racy scenes in the hit HBO series.
Quentin Tarantino Says ‘Death Proof’ Underperforming Was ‘Shock to My Confidence,’ Explains Stance on Sex Scenes
In a recent interview, the writer and director reflected on the underperformance of the 'Grindhouse' double feature and detailed his stance on sex scenes.
Trevor Jackson Expresses Support for 'Grown-ish' Co-Star Chlöe Bailey Amid 'Swarm' Sex Scene Criticism
'Grown-ish' star Trevor Jackson offered his thoughts on the criticism toward Chlöe Bailey over her sex scene with Damson Idris on Prime Video's 'Swarm.'
Scarlett Johansson Says Joaquin Phoenix Left 'Her' Set During 'Bizarre' Orgasm Scene
The actress recalled the awkward moment during an appearance on Dax Shepard's “Armchair Expert” podcast: 'He was like ‘I can’t do it.’ He was angry.'
Fabien Frankel Says He Spent 7 Months Preparing for 'House of the Dragon' Sex Scene
The British actor said he and the team discussed the episode 4 scene at length, saying it was important to him to make it realistic and "human."
Florence Pugh Addresses People Focusing on Harry Styles Sex Scenes in ‘Don’t Worry Darling’
As Florence Pugh explained in a newly released interview, the widely anticipated film from Olivia Wilde is "bigger and better" than such talk.
Keira Knightley Explains Why She Won't Act in Nude Scenes Led by Male Directors
In a new episode of the 'Channel Connects' podcast, Keira Knightley explained why she won't shoot sex scenes directed by men, citing the male gaze as a reason.
Seth Rogen on Shooting Sex Scene With Charlize Theron: 'You Let Charlize Take Control'
Seth Rogen talked about his sex scene with Charlize Theron in the new movie 'Long Shot.'
James Marsden on His 'Westworld' Sex Scenes: 'I Have Sex With My Eyes'
James Marsden discussed the upcoming season of 'Westworld' on 'The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.'
Emilia Clarke Is Tired of People Associating 'Game of Thrones' With Sex and Nudity
'Game of Thrones' is more than just a show revolving around sex and nudity, or at least, that's what Emilia Clarke wants us to believe.