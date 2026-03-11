Candace Cameron Bure 'Accidentally' Went to a Sex Party With Her Husband

The actress shared the story during a March 10 episode of The Candace Cameron Bure Podcast , explaining that what began as a normal social outing quickly turned into a situation she had not anticipated.

Candace Cameron Bure recently revealed that she and her husband, former NHL player Valeri Bure, once unknowingly attended a sexually themed underground party, a moment she described as shocking and deeply uncomfortable.

According to Bure, the couple had been invited by a friend and initially believed they were attending a typical gathering. Instead, she said they walked into what she described as an S&M-themed event.

“I went to a party once with Val because we were married,” Bure explained during the episode. “And it ended up being this underground party that was an S&M sex thing that was so dark and demonic.”

The former Hallmark “Queen of Christmas” said the experience was immediately overwhelming. Bure recalled that the environment caught her completely off guard as she and her husband realized the nature of the event shortly after arriving.

“We walked in, and my eyeballs were popping out of my head because I saw stuff I’ve never seen before in my life,” she said. “And I’m looking at Val, going like, ‘How are we here? What is happening?’”

Bure said the couple quickly decided to leave once they understood the situation. “We made a hard U-turn and walked right out of there,” she explained, describing the event as “slimy and weird.”

She added that the experience made her reconsider future invitations from the friend who had invited them, noting, “We’re going to pause before we ever say yes to going out with that friend again.”