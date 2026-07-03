Sex Advice

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

A person with long blonde hair and stylish black clothing stands on a city street with tall buildings and cars in the background
Pop Culture

Julia Fox on Being Celibate for Over 2 Years: 'This Is a Way That I Can Take Back the Control'

As Fox explained, celibacy gives her power amid the ongoing erosion of women's rights in the U.S.

Trace William Cowen787 days ago
Sports

Carmelo Anthony and the Kid Mero Roast ‘Internet’s New Favorite Love Doctor’ Stephen A. Smith: ‘You Too Horny My G’

On the pair's new podcast '7PM in Brooklyn,' Melo hilariously said he respects the ESPN host but he "ain't with the freaky shit."

Joe Price944 days ago
stephen a smith on the phone
Sports

Stephen A. Smith Declares Sunday the 'Worst Day of the Week to Be Horny'

Stephen A. Smith also responded to a fan's inquiry about what he considers the "best meal before sex."

Trace William Cowen980 days ago
Pop Culture

Sue Johanson, Famed Sex Educator, Dies At 93

The Canadian icon taught multiple generations about safe sex practices.

Louis Pavlakos1114 days ago
a banana wears a condom
Life

Durex Offical Put Condoms on Bananas and Asked Execs to Taste Test Them

The art of condom-making is an important one. Here, a Durex boss goes deep on what's required of condom makers in 2023.

Trace William Cowen1115 days ago
Advertisement
Bobby Shmurda
Music

Bobby Shmurda Opens Up About His Celibacy Journey, Shares Pros and Cons

With Sunday marking the first week of Bobby Shmurda's celibacy journey, the Brooklyn rapper took to Instagram to share the pros and cons of refraining from sex.

Brad Callas1312 days ago
Screenshot of Kevin Hart from his IG
Pop Culture

Kevin Hart Gave Nick Cannon a Condom Vending Machine Following Announcement That He’s Expecting 8th Child

Hart and Cannon's prank war has continued, with Kevin sending Nick a vending machine filled with condoms after the latter's latest pregnancy announcement.

tara mahadevan1619 days ago
Nick Cannon Speaks onstage at Hollywood Chamber of Commerce
Pop Culture

Nick Cannon on Beginning Celibacy Journey After Feeling ‘Out of Control,' Says It Started After Bre Tiesi Pregnancy

Fresh off announcing his eighth child is on the way, Nick Cannon detailed how he decided to be celibate after learning of Bre Tiesi's pregnancy.

Brad Callas1625 days ago
saweetie
Music

Saweetie to Host Netflix’s Upcoming ‘Sex: Unzipped’ Comedy Special

Netflix is vowing to give viewers the "funniest, filthiest, and furriest" experience with the upcoming new special focused on sex positivity.

Trace William Cowen1759 days ago
sex
Life

NYC Health Department Commended for Promoting Use of 'Walls' During Pandemic Sex

The New York City Health Department would like everyone to "get creative" and up the kink factor when engaging in pandemic-era sexual activities.

Trace William Cowen2227 days ago
Advertisement
Barney float
Pop Culture

Barney Is a Tantric Massage Specialist Now

The purple dinosaur says oral sex on a woman "should be like saying grace."

Julia Reiss3096 days ago
condom
Life

Freezing Genitals to Boost Sex Drive Is Apparently a Thing People Do Now

You up for freezing your signature organ to make sex more fun? Some people apparently are.

Trace William Cowen3437 days ago
Anthony Anderson
Pop Culture

Anthony Anderson Learned Proper Oral Sex Technique From His Mom

Anthony Anderson opens up on 'Conan' about how his mother helped him learn the ins and outs of oral sex.

Trace William Cowen3444 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App