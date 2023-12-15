On Carmelo Anthony and the Kid Mero's new podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, the pair offered their thoughts on Stephen A. Smith becoming "the internet's new favorite love doctor."
Starting at the 1:13:35 point of the second episode of the podcast, Mero took great joy in highlighting Smith's recent activities, which include his suggestion that Sunday is the "worst day of the week to be horny."
For a segment called "FWI or FOH," Mero asked Melo, "Stephen A. Smith becoming the internet's new favorite love doctor—we fucking with it, or is it a fuck outta here?"
The two cackled as Anthony described the First Take host as "R&B after dark," imitating a DJ saying "smooth voice, smooth tunes." Melo continued, "'Sunday is not the best day [to be horny]'...yo, Stephen A., man, shout out to my brother Stephen A. But I ain't fucking with that, man.
"Fuck outta here, Steve," Mero declared. "You too horny my G."
Neither Anthony or Mero could get over Smith being asked about his favorite day to be horny, erupting into laughter again. Melo added, "Yo, Stephen A., shout out my guy, you know you family, you know that—but that's crazy. ... You might put some music, put a soundtrack behind your shit. Slow RPMs. ... I respect Stephen A., my brother, man, and I seen where he came from, but I ain't with the freaky shit, though."
Last month, Smith fielded a question from a fan who asked him which day of the week is the worst day to be horny. "Worst day of the week to be horny to me is Sunday night, 'cause chances are most people gotta work Monday morning," he said. "The week hasn’t started yet and a lot of times you wanna relax, wind down, and enjoy the end of the weekend before you get into the muck and mire, the hustle of the week."
Since then, the 56-year-old has shared what he thinks are the best sex songs, denied accusations that he's a "freaky" guy, and offered his thoughts on augmented butts versus natural butts. He's even given some dating advice and suggested that he doesn't need pickup lines.
"I don't have a pickup line, that's why I've got game," Smith shared. "You see, women are highly intellectual creatures. They're not fooled by trifling asses. If they appear to be fooled, it's because they like you and they want you anyway."