On Carmelo Anthony and the Kid Mero's new podcast 7PM in Brooklyn, the pair offered their thoughts on Stephen A. Smith becoming "the internet's new favorite love doctor."

Starting at the 1:13:35 point of the second episode of the podcast, Mero took great joy in highlighting Smith's recent activities, which include his suggestion that Sunday is the "worst day of the week to be horny."

For a segment called "FWI or FOH," Mero asked Melo, "Stephen A. Smith becoming the internet's new favorite love doctor—we fucking with it, or is it a fuck outta here?"

The two cackled as Anthony described the First Take host as "R&B after dark," imitating a DJ saying "smooth voice, smooth tunes." Melo continued, "'Sunday is not the best day [to be horny]'...yo, Stephen A., man, shout out to my brother Stephen A. But I ain't fucking with that, man.

"Fuck outta here, Steve," Mero declared. "You too horny my G."

Neither Anthony or Mero could get over Smith being asked about his favorite day to be horny, erupting into laughter again. Melo added, "Yo, Stephen A., shout out my guy, you know you family, you know that—but that's crazy. ... You might put some music, put a soundtrack behind your shit. Slow RPMs. ... I respect Stephen A., my brother, man, and I seen where he came from, but I ain't with the freaky shit, though."