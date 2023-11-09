Stephen A. Smith Declares Sunday the 'Worst Day of the Week to Be Horny'

"Worst day of the week to be horny to me is Sunday night, 'cause chances are most people gotta work Monday morning," he said. "The week hasn’t started yet and a lot of times you wanna relax, wind down, and enjoy the end of the weekend before you get into the muck and mire, the hustle of the week."

Meanwhile, the best day for horniness, at least according to Smith, is either Friday or Saturday.

"Friday and Saturday, she looking to go out in most instances," the 56-year-old sports tv personality explained. "And if you go out, it’s been a wonderful evening and then you wanna close. Close as in c-l-o-s-e. Not c-l-o-t-h-e-s. You wanna close. That’s closing."

This wasn't the only sex-related tweet Smith responded to on the latest episode of his show. He also spoke candidly about what he considers to be the "best meal before sex."