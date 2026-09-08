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Paul Palladino

Joined July 2014 | 48 posts
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Latest Stories

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The 20 Greatest Running Backs in NFL History

Where does Adrian Peterson rank among the all-time greats?

Paul Palladino4974 days ago
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Interview: Nick Young Talks Style, His Cousin Kendrick Lamar and His Experience With a Fire Extinguisher

Get inside the head of the charismatic swingman.

Paul Palladino5069 days ago
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Gallery: The Championship Years of the Baltimore Orioles

This season isn't the first time the O's have been playoff contenders. But it has been awhile.

Paul Palladino5135 days ago
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Gallery: Kobe Bryant With White Women

The Black Mamba loves snow bunnies.

Paul Palladino5139 days ago
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Acting Up: A Recent History of NFL Training Camp Shenanigans

Brawls, Super Bowl guarantees, and everything in between.

Paul Palladino5146 days ago
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Infographic: The Quality of Life in the Countries Who Dominated the 2012 Olympics

Now that the London Games are over, find out who's really winning in the game of life.

Paul Palladino5148 days ago
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The 25 Most Badass Summer Olympians of All Time

Check out these athletes who made the games worthwhile.

Paul Palladino5149 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to Dwight Howard Being Traded to the Lakers

Fans, haters, Shaq, and 2 Chainz weigh in on the blockbuster deal.

Paul Palladino5151 days ago
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Gallery: President Barack Obama Playing Basketball

He got game.

Paul Palladino5158 days ago
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The 50 Biggest Fails in Summer Olympics History

Over a century of athletic Ls on the world's biggest stage.

Paul Palladino5161 days ago
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Gallery: The Many Thoughts of Douchey Alex Rodriguez

Our birthday salute to one of the douchiest athletes of all time.

Paul Palladino5166 days ago
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Delonte West's Most Badass Moments

Celebrate the other Mr. West's birthday.

Paul Palladino5166 days ago
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Complex Daily Sports Dump: Cal Ripken Jr.'s Mom Found Handcuffed in Her Car

Who would do such a thing?

Paul Palladino5167 days ago
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Gallery: 20 Iconic Photos of Walter Payton

The best pics of Sweetness.

Paul Palladino5168 days ago
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Twitter Reacts to the Penn State Punishment

Outrage all around.

Paul Palladino5169 days ago
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The 10 Greatest Muslim Athletes of All Time

Praise Allah!

Paul Palladino5173 days ago

Complex Sports Daily Dump: Check Out ESPN's Replacement for Erin Andrews

Is she hot enough to fill Erin's role?

Paul Palladino5173 days ago

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