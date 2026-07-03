Sean Kingston

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TLC, Shaggy, En Vogue & Sean Kingston In Concert - Miami, FL
Music

Sean Kingston and Mother Drop Their Appeals in Wire Fraud Case

Kingston and Janice Turner filed motions to voluntarily dismiss their Eleventh Circuit appeals, closing the door on any chance of overturning their convictions.

Mark Elibert33 days ago
Sean Kingston
Pop Culture

Sean Kingston Reportedly Seeking Donald Trump Pardon with Soulja Boy and Safaree's Support

Over the summer, Kingston and his mother were found guilty of defrauding businesses out of millions.

tara mahadevan251 days ago
Sean Kingston wearing sunglasses and a colorful plaid shirt smiles at an outdoor event, with umbrellas and a stage in the background.
Music

Sean Kingston Files to Appeal Three-Year Prison Sentence in Fraud Case

The 'Beautiful Girls' singer was convicted of wire fraud in April.

Alex Ocho319 days ago
Sean Kingston performing on stage, wearing an orange shirt and holding a microphone, with a sign in the background.
Music

Sean Kingston Sentenced to Prison After Asking for House Arrest in Fraud Case

The "Beautiful Girls" singer was convicted of wire fraud in April.

Trace William Cowen335 days ago
Sean Kingston performs on stage, wearing a purple jacket and holding a microphone, with dancers in the background.
Music

Sean Kingston's Lawyers Asking for House Arrest in Fraud Case: 'Most of the Victims Were Paid Back'

House arrest, they argue, can be “a substantial punishment” for crimes of this nature.

Trace William Cowen338 days ago
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Sean Kingston and his mother smiling on the red carpet at the 40th American Music Awards. The man is wearing a black and gold jacket.
Music

Sean Kingston's Mother Gets Five-Year Federal Prison Sentence After $1 Million Fraud Conviction

An attorney said there were "mixed feelings" about the sentence.

Trace William Cowen357 days ago
A man wearing sunglasses and a black and white patterned jacket performs on stage.
Music

Sean Kingston Released After Paying $100,000 Bond

The singer was initially sent back into custody after failing to come up with the bond money.

Mark Elibert457 days ago
Sean Kingston performs live on stage during "Hot Summer Night" concert at FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park on June 3, 2023 in Miami, Florida.
Music

Sean Kingston and His Mother’s Fraud Trial: Alleged Victim Says Artist Sent Fake Bank Transfers

The artist and his mother grasped Bibles as they listened to witness testimony.

Joe Price477 days ago
CONCORD, CALIFORNIA - JULY 09: Sean Kingston performs during the Hot Summer Nights Tour at Concord Pavilion on July 09, 2023 in Concord, California.
Music

Sean Kingston and His Mother Plead Not Guilty for $1 Million Fraud, Demand Jury Trial

The "Beautiful Girls" singer and his mother are alleged to have involvement in a scheme to defraud sellers of luxury items.

Jaelani Turner-Williams687 days ago
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Sean Kingston wearing a patterned hat, black shirt, and a dark denim jacket with chains around his neck, performing on stage
Music

Sean Kingston and His Mother Face 20 Years in Prison for $1 Million Wire Fraud Scheme

The singer and his mother were arrested on fraud charges in May.

Mark Elibert727 days ago
Sean Kingston performs on stage wearing a vest with a large necklace, while DJ Nyce Hitz is seen in the background working the turntables
Music

Sean Kingston Now in Jail in Florida After $1 Million Fraud Allegations

Both the "Beautiful Girls" artist and his mother have been charged.

Trace William Cowen773 days ago
Sean Kingston wears a black outfit and a red, white, and blue vest, with heavy silver jewelry, while standing and holding a microphone
Music

Sean Kingston Hit With Ten Charges Including Defrauding Jeweler of Nearly $500,000 After Home Raid

Kingston's mother faces eight charges for her role in the scheme.

Jaelani Turner-Williams779 days ago
Music

Sean Kingston and Mother Arrested After Home Raid Over $150,000 Entertainment System He Allegedly Didn't Pay For (UPDATE)

The "Beautiful Girls" artist is accused of failing to pay for a $150,000 entertainment system, while his mother was hit with fraud and theft charges.

Joshua Espinoza784 days ago
Music

Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Shay Lia, K-Riz, Victory, Elaquent

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1035 days ago
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Sean Kingston attends the World's Big Sleep Out
Music

Video Director Accuses Sean Kingston of Pulling Gun on Him

The director, who goes by the handle GXDLIKE on Instagram, told TMZ that Kingston let him live and work at his Los Angeles-area home for three months.

Brenton Blanchet1706 days ago
lil-zay-osama-trench-baby-2
Music

Lil Zay Osama Drops New Project 'Trench Baby 2' f/ EST Gee, Benny the Butcher, and More

Buzzing Chicago MC returned Friday with the sequel to his critically beloved Trench Baby. Simply titled Trench Baby 2, the project features EST Gee among others

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1707 days ago
sean
Music

Sean Kingston Recruits Travis Barker for New Track and Video "Love Is Wonderful"

The blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly producer continues his collaborative streak, this time joining up with Sean Kingston for a love anthem.

Trace William Cowen1812 days ago

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