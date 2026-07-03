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Sean Kingston and Mother Drop Their Appeals in Wire Fraud Case
Kingston and Janice Turner filed motions to voluntarily dismiss their Eleventh Circuit appeals, closing the door on any chance of overturning their convictions.
Sean Kingston Reportedly Seeking Donald Trump Pardon with Soulja Boy and Safaree's Support
Over the summer, Kingston and his mother were found guilty of defrauding businesses out of millions.
Sean Kingston Files to Appeal Three-Year Prison Sentence in Fraud Case
The 'Beautiful Girls' singer was convicted of wire fraud in April.
Sean Kingston Sentenced to Prison After Asking for House Arrest in Fraud Case
The "Beautiful Girls" singer was convicted of wire fraud in April.
Sean Kingston's Lawyers Asking for House Arrest in Fraud Case: 'Most of the Victims Were Paid Back'
House arrest, they argue, can be “a substantial punishment” for crimes of this nature.
Sean Kingston's Mother Gets Five-Year Federal Prison Sentence After $1 Million Fraud Conviction
An attorney said there were "mixed feelings" about the sentence.
Sean Kingston Released After Paying $100,000 Bond
The singer was initially sent back into custody after failing to come up with the bond money.
Sean Kingston and His Mother’s Fraud Trial: Alleged Victim Says Artist Sent Fake Bank Transfers
The artist and his mother grasped Bibles as they listened to witness testimony.
Sean Kingston and His Mother Plead Not Guilty for $1 Million Fraud, Demand Jury Trial
The "Beautiful Girls" singer and his mother are alleged to have involvement in a scheme to defraud sellers of luxury items.
Sean Kingston and His Mother Face 20 Years in Prison for $1 Million Wire Fraud Scheme
The singer and his mother were arrested on fraud charges in May.
Sean Kingston Now in Jail in Florida After $1 Million Fraud Allegations
Both the "Beautiful Girls" artist and his mother have been charged.
Sean Kingston Hit With Ten Charges Including Defrauding Jeweler of Nearly $500,000 After Home Raid
Kingston's mother faces eight charges for her role in the scheme.
Sean Kingston and Mother Arrested After Home Raid Over $150,000 Entertainment System He Allegedly Didn't Pay For (UPDATE)
The "Beautiful Girls" artist is accused of failing to pay for a $150,000 entertainment system, while his mother was hit with fraud and theft charges.
Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Shay Lia, K-Riz, Victory, Elaquent
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.
Video Director Accuses Sean Kingston of Pulling Gun on Him
The director, who goes by the handle GXDLIKE on Instagram, told TMZ that Kingston let him live and work at his Los Angeles-area home for three months.
Lil Zay Osama Drops New Project 'Trench Baby 2' f/ EST Gee, Benny the Butcher, and More
Buzzing Chicago MC returned Friday with the sequel to his critically beloved Trench Baby. Simply titled Trench Baby 2, the project features EST Gee among others
Sean Kingston Recruits Travis Barker for New Track and Video "Love Is Wonderful"
The blink-182 drummer and Machine Gun Kelly producer continues his collaborative streak, this time joining up with Sean Kingston for a love anthem.