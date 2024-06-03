Sean Kingston Now in Jail in Florida After $1 Million Fraud Allegations

"People love negative energy!" Kingston wrote on Instagram in May. "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."

When reached on Monday, a rep for Kingston said there is no comment at this time. Complex has also reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's Office. This story may be updated.

Kingston was first arrested in California. Prior to the initial arrest, a lawyer representing a company in a civil case against Kingston, who released a song with YoungBoy Never Broke Again just last week, told WTVJ that the singer is "100 percent a scammer."