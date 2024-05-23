Sean Kingston’s Home Raided Over Unpaid $150,000 Entertainment System, Mom Reportedly in Custody

Attorney Dennis Card told the outlet that the raid was related to a civil lawsuit filed by Ver Ver Entertainment. The plaintiff claims Kingston owes $150,000 for an entertainment installation system, including a 232-inch TV.

“He likes having bling, he likes showing off, he’s a showman,” said Card, who represents the company. “My client has a $150,000 television sound system that’s in there, there’s also about one million worth of watches that are in there, there’s a $80,000 custom bed that was ordered. This is an organized systematic fraud.”

The attorney continued: “He’s got basically a script, he says that he works with Justin Bieber, and that he obviously puts on a big show here, this is a rental house, he doesn’t own it, and he lures people using his celebrity into having them release things without him paying for it and then he simply never pays.”

The raid occurred more than a year after Dream Watch sued Kingston for more than $900,000. The high-end jewelry company accused the “Beautiful Girls” singer of failing to pay for two designer timepieces: a $534,000 Richard Mille and a $378,000 Phillippe Calibre.

“He’s 100 percent a scammer,” Card told NBC 6 Miami. “He’s on felony probation right now for trafficking in stolen property, he’s got judgements against him for procuring more than one million in watches without paying for them. This is just an ongoing pattern for Sean.”

It’s unclear if Kingston was at the Florida home during the police raid; however, he addressed the matter in a Thursday Instagram Story.

"People love negative energy!" he wrote. "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."