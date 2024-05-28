Sean Kingston Hit With Ten Charges Including Defrauding Jeweler of Nearly $500,000 After Home Raid

Sean Kingston has racked up a whopping ten charges after his Florida home was raided last week.

According to TMZ, the Jamaican-American singer, born Kisean Paul Anderson, was handed the charges after the Broward County Sheriff's Office alleged that he was part of an organized scheme to defraud multiple companies. Along with Kingston, who was arrested in California, also taken into custody in connection with the raid, was his 61-year-old mother, Janice Turner. Among the charges are defrauding the First Republic Bank and Bank of America, a probation violation for trafficking stolen property, and grand theft of $86,500 for a custom bed.

According to legal documents, Kingston and Turner are accused of defrauding a jeweler of $480,000, a Cadillac Escalade dealer of $159,700, and other luxury businesses. Turner was released on a $160,000 bond on Monday (May 27) and faces eight charges, while Kingston, who's been held without bail, is due in San Bernardino court on Tuesday (May 28) for an extradition hearing before being sent to Florida.

While Attorney Dennis Card corroborated the allegations to NBC 6 Miami upon Kingston's arrest, the artist denied any wrongdoing in his Instagram Stories.

"People love negative energy!" Kingston wrote last Thursday (May 23). "I am good and so is my mother! My lawyers are handling everything as we speak."