Sean John

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White T-shirt with "Sean John" written in black cursive font across the chest.
Style

Ye Drops Sean John Collab After Calling for Diddy's Freedom: 'We Splitting the Profits 50/50'

The Chicago rapper called for Diddy's freedom before dropping off a Sean John collaboration on Yeezy.com.

Andrew W525 days ago
Kanye West and Bianca Censori are seen on May 13, 2023 in Los Angeles, California
Music

Ye Previews Remix of Future's "Lil Demon," Raps 'Come F*ck My Wife With Me'

Ye also previewed a song with a refrain about wearing Diddy's clothing brand, Sean John.

Joe Price533 days ago
Style

Diddy's Sean John Clothing Brand Reportedly Being Phased Out at Macy's

The Bad Boy Records founder recently reached a settlement with Cassie a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse.

Joe Price967 days ago
diddy is seen on carpet at met gala
Style

Diddy Launches a New Chapter of Sean John With Met Gala Look, Pays Tribute to André Leon Talley

Diddy was reported back in 2021 to have regained control of the Sean John label. At Monday's Met Gala, he kicked off a new chapter for the brand.

Trace William Cowen1172 days ago
Diddy in Sean John in 2006
Style

Diddy Owns Sean John Again After $7.5 Million Purchase

The mogul has now bought Sean John, the fashion brand he founded more than 20 years ago, out of bankruptcy with a $7.5 million bidding victory.

Brenton Blanchet1669 days ago
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Style

Diddy Looking to Purchase Back Sean John Amid Parent Company’s Bankruptcy

Diddy is currently the highest bidder for his former brand Sean John, as its parent company—which Diddy sued twice this year—has filed for bankruptcy.

Jordan Rose1688 days ago
diddy lawsuit
Music

Diddy Accuses Sean John of Stealing His Image in $25 Million Lawsuit

Diddy has filed another suit against Sean John this week, alleging that the brand he once owned is using his likeness to advertise a new clothing line.

tara mahadevan1987 days ago
bia sean john
Style

Bia Tapped for New Sean John x Missguided Women's Collaboration Campaign

Sean John has partnered with U.K. retailer Missguided to launch a women's collection later this month. 

Joe Price2125 days ago
sean brown creative director cd rugs
Style

Sean Brown, the Creative Director Behind Those Viral CD Rugs, Wants to Keep the Early 2000s Alive

Sean Brown, who created the CD rugs that went viral, is relaunching Needs & Wants and looking to Hype Williams and urban streetwear brands for inspiration.

Aria Hughes2156 days ago
diddy
Music

Diddy Reportedly Changing Legal Name to Sean Love Combs

Diddy's 'Brother Love' moniker didn't stick, but this one might

Alex Galbraith2458 days ago
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sean john pyer moss vote or die
Style

Sean John President Talks Collaborating With Pyer Moss, Vote or Die T-shirts, and Impact of Puffy’s Brand

Sean John's president, Jeff Tweedy, talks partnering with Pyer Moss, the impact of Sean John, and how the fashion industry has evolved in terms of race.

Aria Hughes2486 days ago
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Style

A Brief History of the Tracksuit

From the "three stripes" to Tony Soprano.

Gregory Babcock3906 days ago
Pop Culture

Interview: Talking the Politics of Hip-Hop Style with the Director of 'Fresh Dressed'

Sacha Jenkins takes us from fat laces to FUBU.

Wil Jones3914 days ago
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Style

PROMO: 3AM, the New Fragrance From Sean John, Is Now Available at Macy’s

Sean Jean's new fragrance 3AM is now available at a Macy's near you.

Brian Shoaf4081 days ago

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