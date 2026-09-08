Brian Shoaf
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PROMO: adidas and Foot Locker Celebrate the Launch of Tubular Invader Strap 3ple Black in Paris
#PROMO
PROMO: Watch and Be Inspired to “Dare to Bear” for a Worthy Cause
Learn about Keep a Child Alive, co-founded by Alicia Keys and AIDS activist Leigh Blake, this amazing organization is tackling HIV worldwide.
PROMO: Watch Nightlife Experts Compare the Arts of Mixing Beats and Drinks
BACARDÍ brought together experts from both the bartending and music worlds for a special roundtable discussion on how the two industries intersect.
PROMO: We’re Counting Down to the BACARDÍ Legacy Global Cocktail Competition Final
Check out these exclusive interviews with two champions of the BACARDÍ Legacy Global Cocktail Competition and pick up some truly expert, bartending tips.
PROMO: TONIGHT, Get Your First Hit of Comedy Central's 4/20 Salute, ‘Time Traveling Bong’
Starring Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Paul W. Downs.
PROMO: Grilled Dogs Are Now at Burger King, Just Ask Snoop
Burger King has enlisted Snoop Dogg to promote their new "Grilled Dogs."
PROMO: A-Town, a Hitmaker, and the New 2016 Toyota Avalon
Watch our exclusive video with famed, Grammy Award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox to learn what the renowned hitmaker is up to next.
PROMO: Relive the 10 Greatest Moments in NBA All-Star Game History
In celebration of NBA All-Star weekend, take a look back at some of the best moments in All-Star Game history.
PROMO: The City of Angels, a Superstar Photographer, and a Toyota Avalon. Now Let’s Go Places.
Get a special tour of Los Angeles from the multi-talented photographer and native Angeleno Atiba Jefferson.
PROMO: Stop Searching for the Videos You Want to Watch
The good videos are all on Watchable so you can search less and watch more.
PROMO: Check Out 007-Worthy Freestyle Verses Inspired by the New Bond Film 'Spectre'
Listen to “The 'Spectre' Cypher,” three Bond-inspired freestyle verses from three up-and-coming NYC rappers.
PROMO: Don’t Be Surprised to Find Your Favorite Brands at Bloomingdale's
When you talk about American department stores, the first name that comes to mind is Bloomingdales
PROMO: Armani Exchange Delivers the “Blue Edition” Capsule Collection
Check out Armani Exchange's new “Blue Edition” Capsule Collection.
PROMO: Check Out the Trailer for 'The Last Witch Hunter,' the Ultimate in Halloween Action
Check out the exciting trailer to the 'The Last Witch Hunter,' starring Vin Diesel, and then go ahead and buy your movie tickets.
PROMO: See 'The Daily Show' Re-Enact What Happened When Ben Carson Got Held Up at Popeye's
The most hilarious video you'll watch today.
A Band on Tour, and a Mother and Son on a Journey Like No Other
Watch the latest episode of 'Uncharted,' featuring mother and son folk duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear.
PROMO: Tune in to the BET Hip Hop Awards TONIGHT at 8/7 Central
This is an awards show you don't want to miss.
PROMO: DJ/Producer/Label Head Peanut Butter Wolf Takes on a Musical Tour of His Home
He's more than just a great hip-hop name.