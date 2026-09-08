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Brian Shoaf

Joined July 2014 | 86 posts
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PROMO: Watch and Be Inspired to “Dare to Bear” for a Worthy Cause

Learn about Keep a Child Alive, co-founded by Alicia Keys and AIDS activist Leigh Blake, this amazing organization is tackling HIV worldwide.

Brian Shoaf3781 days ago
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PROMO: Watch Nightlife Experts Compare the Arts of Mixing Beats and Drinks

BACARDÍ brought together experts from both the bartending and music worlds for a special roundtable discussion on how the two industries intersect.

Brian Shoaf3785 days ago
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PROMO: We’re Counting Down to the BACARDÍ Legacy Global Cocktail Competition Final

Check out these exclusive interviews with two champions of the BACARDÍ Legacy Global Cocktail Competition and pick up some truly expert, bartending tips.

Brian Shoaf3800 days ago
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PROMO: TONIGHT, Get Your First Hit of Comedy Central's 4/20 Salute, ‘Time Traveling Bong’

Starring Broad City's Ilana Glazer and Paul W. Downs.

Brian Shoaf3802 days ago
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PROMO: Grilled Dogs Are Now at Burger King, Just Ask Snoop

Burger King has enlisted Snoop Dogg to promote their new "Grilled Dogs."

Brian Shoaf3859 days ago
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PROMO: A-Town, a Hitmaker, and the New 2016 Toyota Avalon

Watch our exclusive video with famed, Grammy Award-winning producer Bryan-Michael Cox to learn what the renowned hitmaker is up to next.

Brian Shoaf3869 days ago

PROMO: Relive the 10 Greatest Moments in NBA All-Star Game History

In celebration of NBA All-Star weekend, take a look back at some of the best moments in All-Star Game history.

Brian Shoaf3870 days ago
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PROMO: The City of Angels, a Superstar Photographer, and a Toyota Avalon. Now Let’s Go Places.

Get a special tour of Los Angeles from the multi-talented photographer and native Angeleno Atiba Jefferson.

Brian Shoaf3884 days ago
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PROMO: Stop Searching for the Videos You Want to Watch

The good videos are all on Watchable so you can search less and watch more.

Brian Shoaf3922 days ago
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PROMO: Check Out 007-Worthy Freestyle Verses Inspired by the New Bond Film 'Spectre'

Listen to “The 'Spectre' Cypher,” three Bond-inspired freestyle verses from three up-and-coming NYC rappers.

Brian Shoaf3975 days ago

PROMO: Don’t Be Surprised to Find Your Favorite Brands at Bloomingdale's

When you talk about American department stores, the first name that comes to mind is Bloomingdales

Brian Shoaf3979 days ago
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PROMO: Armani Exchange Delivers the “Blue Edition” Capsule Collection

Check out Armani Exchange's new “Blue Edition” Capsule Collection.

Brian Shoaf3982 days ago
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PROMO: Check Out the Trailer for 'The Last Witch Hunter,' the Ultimate in Halloween Action

Check out the exciting trailer to the 'The Last Witch Hunter,' starring Vin Diesel, and then go ahead and buy your movie tickets.

Brian Shoaf3982 days ago
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PROMO: See 'The Daily Show' Re-Enact What Happened When Ben Carson Got Held Up at Popeye's

The most hilarious video you'll watch today.

Brian Shoaf3985 days ago
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A Band on Tour, and a Mother and Son on a Journey Like No Other

Watch the latest episode of 'Uncharted,' featuring mother and son folk duo Madisen Ward and the Mama Bear.

Brian Shoaf3992 days ago

PROMO: Tune in to the BET Hip Hop Awards TONIGHT at 8/7 Central

This is an awards show you don't want to miss.

Brian Shoaf3992 days ago
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PROMO: DJ/Producer/Label Head Peanut Butter Wolf Takes on a Musical Tour of His Home

He's more than just a great hip-hop name.

Brian Shoaf3997 days ago

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