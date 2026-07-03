Sean Leon

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Best New Canadian Tracks This Week: Young Thug x Drake, Boslen, Idman

It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.

Louis Pavlakos1120 days ago
sean leon house of leon
Music

Sean Leon Talks House of Leon and Working With Kanye West

We catch up with the Toronto artist virtually to talk about manifestation, his shelved studio residency, and how he linked up with Kanye West.

Complex Canada2240 days ago
Northern Touch Best Canadian Songs July 2017
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of The Month (July)

Our recurring list of the best Canadian releases from the last month is here.

jayemkayem3268 days ago
Sean Leon New Era Canada
Music

New Era Canada Sits Down With Sean Leon for Its New Sessions Series

The hat company is launching a new interview series profiling rising hip hop artists, discussing the intersection of fashion and music.

jayemkayem3308 days ago
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Music

Manifesto Is Having Their First Summer Music Festival and the Lineup Is Fire

The lineup features Majid Jordan, The Internet, Isaiah Rashad, Jidenna and more.

jayemkayem3382 days ago
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of April

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3731 days ago
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of March

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3759 days ago
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of February

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3790 days ago
Music

16 Most Anticipated Canadian Albums Of 2016

‘Views From The 6’ isn’t the only record you should be excited about.

Aaron Zorgel3844 days ago
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Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of October

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3912 days ago
Music

Northern Touch: The Best Canadian Songs Of September

Catch up on the gems you might have missed this month.

Aaron Zorgel3943 days ago
Music

The 10 Best Things We Saw At NXNE

It's time to reflect.

Aaron Zorgel4040 days ago
NXNE
Music

NXNE Best Bets: June 18th (Bizzarh, Vince Staples, Sean Leon, and Cellphone)

Making your NXNE schedule just got easier.

Aaron Zorgel4047 days ago

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