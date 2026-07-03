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Latest Stories

Jon Daenerys
Pop Culture

The 11 Best Episodes of 'Game of Thrones'

We ranked the 11 best episodes of HBO's 'Game of Thrones,' because 10 just doesn't do the series justice.

Nate Houston2588 days ago
sophie turner
Pop Culture

Sophie Turner Shocked to Hear First-Ever ‘Game of Thrones’ Poster May Have Foretold Series' Ending

Some people believe the series' first poster gave the ending away.

Alex Galbraith2605 days ago
Sean Bean
Pop Culture

Sean Bean Discusses Unaired 'Game of Thrones' Pilot and Filming Ned Stark's Death

The final season of 'Game of Thrones' is just around the corner so it's time to reminisce.

Joe Price2682 days ago
Game of Thrones reunion
Pop Culture

HBO Confirms 'Game of Thrones' Reunion Special

Unfortunately, the special will only be featured in box sets of the series, and won't air on HBO.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2788 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Sean Bean is Still Trolling 'Game of Thrones' Fans

Jon Snow knows nothing.

nancy-stiles4080 days ago
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Pop Culture

The New “Jupiter Ascending” Trailer Features Lots of Special Effects and Muttered Dialogue

The new trailer for "Jupiter Ascending" attempts to dazzle you with bright colors and lots of explosions.

Doug Sibor4313 days ago
Not Available Lead
Pop Culture

Sean Bean Admits That "Orphan Black" Star Tatiana Maslany Influenced His Role in "Legends"

Sean Bean cites "Orphan Black" star Tatiana Maslany as his current inspiration.

Tara Aquino4356 days ago

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