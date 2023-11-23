Diddy's Sean John Clothing Brand Reportedly Being Phased Out at Macy's

Not long after Sean "Diddy" Combs reached a settlement with Cassie a day after she filed a lawsuit accusing him of rape and abuse, Macy's is reportedly phasing out the Bad Boy Records founder's Sean John clothing brand.

According to RadarOnline, the retailer is looking to distance itself from Diddy following the lawsuit. An insider familiar with the situation said that Sean John doesn't bring in as much for Macy's as it did during the height of its popularity in the late '90s and '00s, so this is something that's been in discussion at the company for a while now. "As part of our ongoing review of our brand portfolio, the Sean John collection has started to phase out of assortment since early fall 2023," the source said, indicating that it could be unavailable as soon as this month.

The products will reportedly be "removed" and "won't be available on the site." Sources close to Diddy's camp, though, said that the brand is currently being "reimagined" and Macy's decision is "relevant because this is part of the process."

Sean John is available at both Macy's stores and its website. In 2010, Diddy signed a distribution agreement with the company to make Macy's and its website the exclusive retailer of its sportswear. Founded in 1998, Diddy sold 90 percent of the stake in the company to Global Brands Group in 2016, which he purchased back in 2021.

Last week, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura accused Diddy of rape and over a decade of abuse in a lawsuit. She alleged that he forced her to have sex with male sex workers and made her take drugs against her consent, among various other accusations. The suit also claimed that Diddy had Kid Cudi's car blown up after she pursued a brief relationship with the rapper.

Just a day after the bombshell lawsuit was filed, Diddy reached a settlement with Cassie. They settled for an undisclosed amount. "I have decided to resolve this matter amicably on terms that I have some level of control," Cassie said. "I want to thank my family, fans, and lawyers for their unwavering support."

In a statement, Diddy added, "We have decided to resolve this matter amicably. I wish Cassie and her family all the best. Love." His lawyer later issued a second statement to stress that the settlement wasn't an "admission of wrongdoing."