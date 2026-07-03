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Scott Storch Partners With Direct-to-Fan Music Platform OpenWav for Indie Music Competition
OpenWav is launching with a partnership with Grammy Award-nominated producer Scott Storch.
Scott Storch Says Kanye West Nazi Comments 'Broke' His Heart, Threatens to 'Crack' Him in the Face
"He broke my heart," Storch said of the path Ye has taken in recent years.
Scott Storch Looks Back on Exit From The Roots: 'They Called Me the White Devil'
Scott Storch looks back on his time with The Roots.
Scott Storch Says Diddy Is His ‘Homie,’ Recalls Music Mogul Trying To Flirt With Him Once
Scott Storch says Diddy once tried to flirt with him, but says he can "forgive" the disgraced music mogul for the allegations of sexual assault and abuse.
Scott Storch Reportedly 'Disgusted' by Ex Florence Mirsky's Racist Rant
He's also upset that he's still associated with her.
Scott Storch Wants to Work With Drake, Says He Has Been 'Roadblocked'
The legendary producer has No. 1 songs with Beyoncé, 50 Cent, and Chris Brown.
Scott Storch Describes Living With DMX as They Both Battled Addiction: 'It Was the Blind Leading the Blind'
DMX died after suffering an overdose and heart attack in 2021.
Fat Joe on How Scott Storch ‘F*cked Up $90 Million,’ Says He Was ‘Generous With Women'
Fat Joe also recalled seeing Storch casually purchasing a $2 million car like it was nothing.
Scott Storch Doubles Down on Vow Not to Work With 6ix9ine Again
Scott Storch hasn't changed his stance on never working with 6ix9ine again. He previously produced three songs off Tekashi's 2018 album 'Dummy Boy.'
J. Cole Joins Timbaland's Beatclub, a New Online Marketplace for Beats
J. Cole has joined the likes of Timbaland, Mike Will Made It, Mike Dean, Scott Storch, Rance Dopson, and other A-list creators over at Beatclub.
Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Featured in New ‘GTA V’ Heist Update
The two industry titans are prominently featured in a sequence that sees them both trading R-rated banter about some apparently lost music files.
Swizz Beatz Says Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh Are Both Owed New ‘Verzuz’ Matches After 'Unfair' Battle
The pandemic-era blockbuster had some hiccups early into its run, including what Swizz Beatz now concedes was the "unfair" pairing of Storch and Fresh.
Watch Luh Kel's New Video for "Real"
With Luh Kel set to release his new project 'L.O.V.E.' soon, the rising artist shares his latest song and video for "Real," which is produced by Scott Storch.
Whitney Houston Hologram Debuts in Scott Storch Variety Show Without Permission From Estate
Whitney Houston's previously-scrapped hologram debuted earlier this month during a variety show created by Scott Storch for the network FilmOn TV.
Scott Storch on Beyoncé In Studio, Making $80K Per Beat and New Single with Tyga & Ozuna
Scott Storch sat down with Speedy to speak about his Verzuz battle, spending $50K on an umbrella, giving Chris Brown his first hit, partying with Pamela Anderson, and his new single with Tyga and Ozuna.
Scott Storch Addresses Beat Battle Criticism, Argues Dr. Dre Co-Production is Fair Game
Storch joined 'The Breakfast Club' to defend himself after facing criticism for his beat battle with Mannie Fresh.
Mannie Fresh Says He Won Against Scott Storch: 'I Didn't Know It Was an R&B Beat Battle'
When Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch participated in a beat battle on Instagram, thousands tuned in to see who would come out on top.
Stream the Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch Virtual Beat Battle
Watch the two hitmakers go head to head now on Instagram Live.