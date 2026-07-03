Scott Storch

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In this image released on October 10, 2023, Scott Storch performs onstage during the BET Hip Hop Awards 2023 at Cobb Energy Performing Arts Center on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia
Music

Scott Storch Partners With Direct-to-Fan Music Platform OpenWav for Indie Music Competition

OpenWav is launching with a partnership with Grammy Award-nominated producer Scott Storch.

Joe Price331 days ago
Scott Storch in a yellow shirt pointing, Kanye West in black.
Music

Scott Storch Says Kanye West Nazi Comments 'Broke' His Heart, Threatens to 'Crack' Him in the Face

"He broke my heart," Storch said of the path Ye has taken in recent years.

Trace William Cowen385 days ago
Scott Storch in sunglasses plays a keyboard under blue lights and lasers, with another person in white in the background.
Music

Scott Storch Looks Back on Exit From The Roots: 'They Called Me the White Devil'

Scott Storch looks back on his time with The Roots.

Trace William Cowen386 days ago
Two men wearing sunglasses, one in a striped shirt and the other in a white shirt, posing closely in a dimly lit setting.
Music

Scott Storch Says Diddy Is His ‘Homie,’ Recalls Music Mogul Trying To Flirt With Him Once

Scott Storch says Diddy once tried to flirt with him, but says he can "forgive" the disgraced music mogul for the allegations of sexual assault and abuse.

Mark Elibert387 days ago
Scott Storch and Florence Mirsky
Music

Scott Storch Reportedly 'Disgusted' by Ex Florence Mirsky's Racist Rant

He's also upset that he's still associated with her.

Trey Alston531 days ago
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Scott Storch in a bright yellow shirt and sunglasses, and Drake in a denim jacket with earphones, looking at his phone.
Music

Scott Storch Wants to Work With Drake, Says He Has Been 'Roadblocked'

The legendary producer has No. 1 songs with Beyoncé, 50 Cent, and Chris Brown.

tara mahadevan595 days ago
Fat Joe in the green room at Billboard Latin Music Week 2024, Scott Storch attends the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023.
Music

Fat Joe on How Scott Storch ‘F*cked Up $90 Million,’ Says He Was ‘Generous With Women'

Fat Joe also recalled seeing Storch casually purchasing a $2 million car like it was nothing.

Joe Price634 days ago
Scott Storch is seen in the wild.
Music

Scott Storch Doubles Down on Vow Not to Work With 6ix9ine Again

Scott Storch hasn't changed his stance on never working with 6ix9ine again. He previously produced three songs off Tekashi's 2018 album 'Dummy Boy.'

Jose Martinez1473 days ago
J. Cole
Music

J. Cole Joins Timbaland's Beatclub, a New Online Marketplace for Beats

J. Cole has joined the likes of Timbaland, Mike Will Made It, Mike Dean, Scott Storch, Rance Dopson, and other A-list creators over at Beatclub.

Brad Callas1883 days ago
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gta
Pop Culture

Dr. Dre and Jimmy Iovine Featured in New ‘GTA V’ Heist Update

The two industry titans are prominently featured in a sequence that sees them both trading R-rated banter about some apparently lost music files.

Trace William Cowen2040 days ago
swizz
Music

Swizz Beatz Says Scott Storch and Mannie Fresh Are Both Owed New ‘Verzuz’ Matches After 'Unfair' Battle

The pandemic-era blockbuster had some hiccups early into its run, including what Swizz Beatz now concedes was the "unfair" pairing of Storch and Fresh.

Trace William Cowen2066 days ago
Luh Kel
Music

Watch Luh Kel's New Video for "Real"

With Luh Kel set to release his new project 'L.O.V.E.' soon, the rising artist shares his latest song and video for "Real," which is produced by Scott Storch.

edwinortiz2100 days ago
whitney hologram
Music

Whitney Houston Hologram Debuts in Scott Storch Variety Show Without Permission From Estate

Whitney Houston's previously-scrapped hologram debuted earlier this month during a variety show created by Scott Storch for the network FilmOn TV.

tara mahadevan2117 days ago
Scott Storch on Beyoncé In Studio, Making $80K Per Beat and New Single with Tyga & Ozuna
Music

Scott Storch on Beyoncé In Studio, Making $80K Per Beat and New Single with Tyga & Ozuna

Scott Storch sat down with Speedy to speak about his Verzuz battle, spending $50K on an umbrella, giving Chris Brown his first hit, partying with Pamela Anderson, and his new single with Tyga and Ozuna.

Complex2241 days ago
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Scott Storch
Music

Scott Storch Addresses Beat Battle Criticism, Argues Dr. Dre Co-Production is Fair Game

Storch joined 'The Breakfast Club' to defend himself after facing criticism for his beat battle with Mannie Fresh.

Joe Price2283 days ago
mannie
Music

Mannie Fresh Says He Won Against Scott Storch: 'I Didn't Know It Was an R&B Beat Battle'

When Mannie Fresh and Scott Storch participated in a beat battle on Instagram, thousands tuned in to see who would come out on top.

Joe Price2290 days ago
Mannie Fresh
Music

Stream the Mannie Fresh vs. Scott Storch Virtual Beat Battle

Watch the two hitmakers go head to head now on Instagram Live.

Joshua Espinoza2298 days ago

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