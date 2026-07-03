Sandy Hook Shooting

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Annunciation School
Life

Suspect Dead After Horrific Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves 19 Victims

The suspect opened fire at a Catholic Mass for the school authorities said.

Jessica Mcbride324 days ago
Man wearing a cap and sports team attire with logo, looking serious
Sports

Aaron Rodgers Responds to Report About Him Pushing Sandy Hook Conspiracy Theories

The New York Jets quarterback was accused of spreading baseless claims that the 2012 school shooting was a "government inside job."

Joshua Espinoza855 days ago
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media outside Waterbury Superior Court
Life

Alex Jones Files for Bankruptcy After $1.5 Billion Sandy Hook Verdict

Fresh off his derided interview with the artist formerly known as Kanye West, InfoWars conspiracy theorist Alex Jones has filed for bankruptcy.

Joe Price1323 days ago
InfoWars founder Alex Jones speaks to the media
Life

Alex Jones Requests New Trial After Billion-Dollar Sandy Hook Verdict (UPDATE)

The far-right media figure was ordered to pay nearly $1 billion to the families of Sandy Hook victims. Jones spent years claiming the massacre was a hoax.

Joshua Espinoza1364 days ago
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Alex Jones speaks to supporters of US President Donald Trump
Life

Alex Jones Must Pay Sandy Hook Parents Nearly $50 Million in Damages, Jury Rules (UPDATE)

The parents of a 6-year-old victim sued Jones in 2018, originally seeking $150 million for defamation and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

Joshua Espinoza1443 days ago
Alex Jones is pictured screaming and holding up a fist
Life

Alex Jones’ Infowars Files for Bankruptcy Amid Legal Fallout Over False Sandy Hook Claims

Alex Jones is known for, among other things, having spread claims of a school shooting hoax. In 2019, Jones admitted the shooting in question was real.

Trace William Cowen1551 days ago
Alex Jones is pictured pointing to the sky
Life

Alex Jones’ ‘Desperate’ $1.56M Settlement Offer in Defamation Lawsuit Rejected by Families of Sandy Hook Victims

The conspiracy theorist and InfoWars personality is facing multiple lawsuits in connection with false hoax claims he made about the 2012 shooting.

Trace William Cowen1570 days ago
Candles are lit among mementos at a memorial for victims of the mass shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School
Life

Sandy Hook Families Reach $73 Million Settlement With Remington, First Time Gun Maker Held Liable for Mass Shooting

Remington has agreed to a $73 million settlement with the families of five children and four adults who were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting.

Brenton Blanchet1613 days ago
Alex Jones during a 'Stop the Steal' event
Life

Alex Jones Found Guilty by Default in All Sandy Hook Defamation Suits After Calling School Shooting a ‘Hoax’

Alex Jones was found liable by default in a defamation case brought on by the families of Sandy Hook victims, after he claimed the shooting was a "hoax."

Brenton Blanchet1705 days ago
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Newton High
Sports

Newtown High School Wins Football State Title on 7-Year Anniversary of Sandy Hook

The victory marked the school's first state championship since 1992.

Joshua Espinoza2407 days ago
Sandy Hook Promise
Life

Parents of Sandy Hook Victims Share Haunting 'Back to School' PSA

The Sandy Hook Promise Foundation has released a PSA that depicts every parent's worst nightmare.

Joe Price2494 days ago
Gun Violence
Life

Father of Six-Year-Old Sandy Hook Victim Dies From Suicide

In 2012, 20 children and six teachers were killed during a shooting at Sandy Hook elementary school in Newtown, Connecticut.

Joe Price2671 days ago
Sandy Hook
Life

Sandy Hook Families Can Have Access to 'Infowars’ Financials After Court Ruling

The conspiracy theorist has been ordered to turn over 'Infowars' marketing and financial documents.

Joshua Espinoza2743 days ago
Santa Fe shooting gun control
Life

America Has the World's Highest Rate of Child Gun-Related Deaths

Death by gunshot was the second-highest cause of death for children ages 1 to 19 in 2016.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2766 days ago
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Alex Jones
Life

Spotify Deletes Multiple Alex Jones Episodes for Violating Hate Speech Policy

The streaming service announced it has pulled several episodes of 'The Alex Jones Show,' following widespread criticism from subscribers.

Joshua Espinoza2907 days ago
hook
Life

6 More Sandy Hook Families Sue Alex Jones for Defamation

An FBI agent also filed a suit against the right wing conspiracy theorist.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2967 days ago
Alex Jones, Roger Stone, and Jonathan Alter
Life

Alex Jones Sued by Sandy Hook Parents for Defamation

The InfoWars host previously claimed the parents were actors.

Julia Reiss3013 days ago

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