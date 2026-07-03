Charleston Shooting

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Annunciation shooting
Life

Robin Westman Left Behind Alleged Manifesto on YouTube Before School Shooting: Report

The suspect opened fire during a Catholic Mass at the school, authorities said.

Jessica Mcbride325 days ago
Annunciation School
Life

Suspect Dead After Horrific Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves 19 Victims

The suspect opened fire at a Catholic Mass for the school authorities said.

Jessica Mcbride325 days ago
Roof
Life

Dylann Roof’s Death Sentence Upheld by Federal Appeals Court

The 27-year-old was found guilty of carrying out a 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in South Carolina, where nine Black parishioners were killed.

Joshua Espinoza1788 days ago
This is a picture of Ted Cruz.
Life

Lawmakers Fail To Deliver Promise to Charleston Shooting Victims

Gohmert and Cruz are the only ones who didn't follow through on their promise, according to ThinkProgress.

Sajae Elder3067 days ago
Dylann Roof.
Life

Charleston Terrorist Dylann Roof Wants to Fire Attorneys Because They're Jewish and Indian

Roof killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.

Trace William Cowen3224 days ago
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Dylann Roof
Life

Judge Rules Dylann Roof Competent to Stand Trial in Charleston Church Massacre

Dylann Roof has been declared fit to stand trial in the Charleston Church Massacre.

Trace William Cowen3522 days ago
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Life

South Carolina Inmate Is Released on $100,000 Bond the Day After Punching Dylann Roof

Inmate Dwayne Stafford posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail the day after sucker-punching Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof.

Morgan Baskin3632 days ago
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Life

Someone Set Up a Donation Page for the Guy Who Beat Up Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof in Jail

A donation page has been set up for the guy who beat up Dylann Roof in jail.

Trace William Cowen3634 days ago
Life

Justice Department to Pursue Death Penalty for Dylann Roof in Charleston Shooting Trial

U.S. Justice Department will pursue the death penalty for Dylann Roof in the Charleston church shooting trial.

Debbie Encalada3707 days ago
Pop Culture

Charleston Church Shooter's Former Roommate Arrested by FBI

The roommate of accused Charleston church gunman Dylann Roof has been arrested by the FBI in South Carolina.

Christopher Spata3957 days ago
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Pop Culture

Rick Perry Thinks We Need More Guns in Theaters

Rick Perry suggests the answer to preventing shootings is to put guns in the hands of more people.

fridagarza4009 days ago
Pop Culture

Police Investigating Attempted Shooting at Bethel African Methodist Church in Charleston

Authorities will now patrol surrounding areas during upcoming church services, in an effort to catch or prevent similar acts of violence.

Trace William Cowen4013 days ago
Pop Culture

Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Charged With Federal Hate Crimes

Roof was charged with federal hate crimes, among other offenses, for a total of 33 charges.

Trace William Cowen4014 days ago
Pop Culture

Dylann Roof Got a Gun Because The FBI Royally F**ked Up

The FBI admitted on Friday that Dylann Roof should not have been able to purchase a gun, marking a grave oversight from the agency.

Trace William Cowen4026 days ago
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Pop Culture

Mayor of New York Village Says Village Seal Is Not Racist

It sure does look like it.

Debbie Encalada4029 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dylann Roof's Sister Tried to Crowdfund Her Wedding and Honeymoon

She thought she was slick.

Angel Diaz4034 days ago

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