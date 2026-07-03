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Robin Westman Left Behind Alleged Manifesto on YouTube Before School Shooting: Report
The suspect opened fire during a Catholic Mass at the school, authorities said.
Suspect Dead After Horrific Minneapolis Catholic School Shooting Leaves 19 Victims
The suspect opened fire at a Catholic Mass for the school authorities said.
Dylann Roof’s Death Sentence Upheld by Federal Appeals Court
The 27-year-old was found guilty of carrying out a 2015 mass shooting at a Black church in South Carolina, where nine Black parishioners were killed.
Lawmakers Fail To Deliver Promise to Charleston Shooting Victims
Gohmert and Cruz are the only ones who didn't follow through on their promise, according to ThinkProgress.
Charleston Terrorist Dylann Roof Wants to Fire Attorneys Because They're Jewish and Indian
Roof killed nine people at a church in Charleston, South Carolina in 2015.
Judge Rules Dylann Roof Competent to Stand Trial in Charleston Church Massacre
Dylann Roof has been declared fit to stand trial in the Charleston Church Massacre.
South Carolina Inmate Is Released on $100,000 Bond the Day After Punching Dylann Roof
Inmate Dwayne Stafford posted a $100,000 bond and was released from jail the day after sucker-punching Charleston Church shooter Dylann Roof.
Someone Set Up a Donation Page for the Guy Who Beat Up Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof in Jail
A donation page has been set up for the guy who beat up Dylann Roof in jail.
Justice Department to Pursue Death Penalty for Dylann Roof in Charleston Shooting Trial
U.S. Justice Department will pursue the death penalty for Dylann Roof in the Charleston church shooting trial.
Charleston Church Shooter's Former Roommate Arrested by FBI
The roommate of accused Charleston church gunman Dylann Roof has been arrested by the FBI in South Carolina.
Rick Perry Thinks We Need More Guns in Theaters
Rick Perry suggests the answer to preventing shootings is to put guns in the hands of more people.
Police Investigating Attempted Shooting at Bethel African Methodist Church in Charleston
Authorities will now patrol surrounding areas during upcoming church services, in an effort to catch or prevent similar acts of violence.
Charleston Shooter Dylann Roof Charged With Federal Hate Crimes
Roof was charged with federal hate crimes, among other offenses, for a total of 33 charges.
Dylann Roof Got a Gun Because The FBI Royally F**ked Up
The FBI admitted on Friday that Dylann Roof should not have been able to purchase a gun, marking a grave oversight from the agency.
Mayor of New York Village Says Village Seal Is Not Racist
It sure does look like it.
Dylann Roof's Sister Tried to Crowdfund Her Wedding and Honeymoon
She thought she was slick.