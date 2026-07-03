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Latest Stories

Wisdom Kaye at The Mark Hotel before the 2026 Met Gala: "Costume Art" on May 4, 2026 in New York, New York.
Style

Wisdom Kaye Wears Public School Ensemble to Met Gala 2026

The fashion content creator said he was not invited to the annual event last year.

Jaelani Turner-Williams73 days ago
Group of people standing, each holding a smartphone, in a social gathering
Life

Massachusetts Teens Charged for Creating Racist Mock Slave Auction on Snapchat

Six students were suspended and charged after school officials became aware of the Snapchat group that included "henious" language and threats against people of color.

Alex Ocho853 days ago
Life

Police Officer Accused Of Threatening Child Who Gave Them The Middle Finger

Ottawa Police boarded a school buys and began yelling at a child who flipped them off.

Louis Pavlakos1138 days ago
California to offer free meals to public school stidents
Life

California to Provide Free Meals for all Public School Students

California has announced the launch of the Universal Meals Program, a statewide initiative that will offer free breakfast and lunch to all schoolchildren.

Joshua Espinoza1434 days ago
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IMG Announces Programming for MADE x PayPal
Style

Nas, Heron Preston, and More to Appear at IMG's Made x PayPal Event for Emerging Creatives

The two-day event, curated by Public School founders, will take place next week at St. Ann's Warehouse in New York City's Brooklyn Bridge Park.

Joshua Espinoza1519 days ago
This is a photo of the Montblanc x Public School New York collection.
Style

Montblanc Partners With Public School New York for Environmentally Conscious Collection

The new Montblanc x PSNY capsule features a range of bags and accessories crafted using regenerated fabric and other environmentally conscious materials.

Trace William Cowen1738 days ago
Donald Trump pauses while speaking during a news conference the White House.
Life

Trump Threatens To Defund Schools That Teach 1619 Project To Students

Donald Trump vowed to remove federal funding from California schools if the US Department of Education finds that the 1619 Project is part of curriculum.

Jose Martinez2139 days ago
minn schools
Life

Minneapolis Public Schools End Contract With Police Due to George Floyd's Murder

Minneapolis Public Schools' decision to cut ties with the Minneapolis Police Department arrives after the University of Minnesota decided to do the same.

tara mahadevan2234 days ago
Foot Locker Greenhouse App
Sneakers

Foot Locker Has a New Thinktank to Create Hype, Limited Collaborations

Foot Locker has launched its new app Greenhouse, a thinktank offering limited collaborations and resources for aspiring young designers.

Mike DeStefano2494 days ago
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pride flag
Life

LGBTQ History Will Be Taught in Illinois Schools

The law will go into effect in July 2020.

tara mahadevan2532 days ago
handgun
Life

Oklahoma Might Make It Easier for Teachers to Carry Firearms

A new bill would allow any teacher with a license to carry the ability to bring a gun to school.

Alex Galbraith2652 days ago
cafeteria lunch
Life

Indiana School District Packages Unused Food Into Take-Home Meals for Kids

The school district has partnered with a nonprofit catering company to ensure children don't go hungry on the weekends.

Hannah Lifshutz2659 days ago
Public School Opens LO & BEHOLD Exhibit
Style

PSNY Launches LO & BEHOLD Exhibit

The show will present more than 100 Polo pieces displayed across three “teenage bedrooms.”

Joshua Espinoza2844 days ago
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