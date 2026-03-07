Tiny's Daughter Zonnique On Being Threatened and Stalked in Public School

Zonnique Pullins, the oldest child of R&B vocalist Tiny Harris, saw a drastic difference between attending private and public schools.

The OMG Girlz member was a guest on the Thursday (March 5) episode of Reginae Carter’s podcast Heir Time and recounted her school days. The 29-year-old attended a Christian private school until she was in eighth grade. Pullins’ education then bounced between her attending public school and homeschooling. Pullins’ biological father is Zonnie Pullins, and her mother married T.I. in 2010.

“I feel like in private school, people treated me regular because they had grew up with me. I had been there since I was in kindergarten,” Pullins said around the nineteen-minute mark.

“And then it wasn't really ‘til I went to [Henry W.] Grady [High School] where I feel like people was like, 'Oh, like T.I.’s daughter is here.’ People were acting like, ‘Oh, like we might jump you in the bathroom,’” she continued.