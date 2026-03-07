Music

Tiny's Daughter Zonnique On Being Threatened and Stalked in Public School

A stranger once called Zonnique's former public school and pretended to be her grandmother.

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 14: Zonnique Pullins attends RED HOT Fifty Birthday Celebration For Tameka "Tiny" Harris on July 14, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Prince Williams/WireImage

Zonnique Pullins, the oldest child of R&B vocalist Tiny Harris, saw a drastic difference between attending private and public schools.

The OMG Girlz member was a guest on the Thursday (March 5) episode of Reginae Carter’s podcast Heir Time and recounted her school days. The 29-year-old attended a Christian private school until she was in eighth grade. Pullins’ education then bounced between her attending public school and homeschooling. Pullins’ biological father is Zonnie Pullins, and her mother married T.I. in 2010.

“I feel like in private school, people treated me regular because they had grew up with me. I had been there since I was in kindergarten,” Pullins said around the nineteen-minute mark.

“And then it wasn't really ‘til I went to [Henry W.] Grady [High School] where I feel like people was like, 'Oh, like T.I.’s daughter is here.’ People were acting like, ‘Oh, like we might jump you in the bathroom,’” she continued.

Pullins also recalled a stalker calling the school and pretending to be her maternal grandmother, Diane Cottle-Pope.

“Somebody tried to pick me up and said it was my grandma,” Pullins said. “I was fake getting checked out and and I went to the office and they was like, ‘Yeah, your grandma called. She said she's outside.’”

But the call confused Pullins, who said her grandmother would never pick her up from school.

“So they called back and I was listening to it and I was like, ‘My grandma a white lady, that's not her,’” Pullins said. “And after that I used to have to sit in the office after school every day to wait ‘til my ride picked me up.”

Carter, for her part, recalled being robbed when she was twelve years old, after which a security guard was hired to protect her at school.

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