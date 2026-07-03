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Scarborough fire truck on street
Life

"Catastrophic Explosion" in Scarborough Causes Major Structural Damage

An explosion occurred in a commercial building in Scarborough overnight, leading to major structural damage though no injuries were reported.

Louis Pavlakos1177 days ago
Wondagurl and London Cyr at BMO Field
Music

WondaGurl on Toronto FC's New Kits, Starting the "Antidote" Beat at The Keg

WondaGurl's Wonderchild Music imprint is about giving back to up-and-coming beatmakers. She's also discussed Toronto FC's new kits, Travis Scott's "Antidote."

Alex Narvaez1185 days ago
tona in all white sitting in photography studio
Music

Premiere: Tona Celebrates His Journey on New Single “Glory” f/ Kardinal Offishall

Toronto hip-hop veterans Tona and Kardinal Offishall team up to bring us a new track, "Glory," where the MCs give thanks to the most high for their journeys.

Bianca Thompson1490 days ago
J. Cole at Scarborough Shooting Stars home opener
Music

'Shout-Out the People of Scarborough': J. Cole Leaves Shooting Stars to Go on Tour

The rapper thanked Scarborough, Toronto, and Canada and confirmed he's stepping away from the Shooting Stars to fulfill touring obligations.

Alex Nino Gheciu1497 days ago
J. Cole attends the 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Staples Center on February 17, 2018
Sports

How J. Cole Wound Up Joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars—and How Training Camp's Going

The Scarborough Shooting Stars' owners, coaches, and players talk about how Cole ended up on their team, and what it's been like training with him.

Vivek Jacob1514 days ago
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Rapper, J. Cole attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Miami Heat
Sports

J. Cole Reportedly Signs With Scarborough Shooting Stars of the Canadian Elite Basketball League

J. Cole will play professional basketball for a second straight year as a member of the Scarborough Shooting Stars in the Canadian Elite Basketball League.

Jose Martinez1519 days ago
police
Life

Top Suspect on Canada’s Most Wanted List Found Within Hours of List Being Published

Canada's most wanted person, Abilaziz Mohamed, was arrested not even 24 hours within the new list being published in connection with a shooting at Boston Pizza.

Sydney Brasil1541 days ago
Toronto rapper Tona.
Music

Premiere: Tona Is Thinking of Home on “EST” f/ Jimmy Yitty

Toronto's Tona has just shared the music video for "EST" ft. Jimmy Yitty. An ode to Scarborough, the video shows some of Tona's staple hangs in the borough.

Sydney Brasil1564 days ago
John Tory announcing the community crisis pilot projects
Life

Toronto Is Launching Crisis Response Pilot Projects Without the Police

On Tuesday, Toronto Mayor John Tory announced two new pilot projects that will provide mental health services to people in crisis that don't involve the police.

Sydney Brasil1569 days ago
Toronto artist RealestK poses in dark sunglasses and vest
Music

Meet RealestK, the Mysterious Toronto Artist Everyone’s Checking For

In a rare interview, the Toronto R&amp;B artist talks about his origin story, Drake's message to him, being managed by XO CEO Wassim “Sal” Slaiby, and what's next.

Alex Nino Gheciu1605 days ago
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Scarborough rapper Tia Banks poses on Range Rover
Music

Scarborough's Tia Bank$ Is Betting Big on Herself

From duking it out with the boys in high school cyphers to firing shots at well-known Toronto IG personality Chromazz, Tia is proving she has something to say.

Brian Capitao1623 days ago
The Best Canadian Movies of 2021
Pop Culture

The 10 Best Canadian Movies of 2021

The 10 best Canadian movies of 2021, featuring a drama called Scarborough, a crime-noir called Akilla's Escape, and a queer Indigenous film called Wildhood.

Marriska Fernandes1668 days ago
Portrait of WondaGurl smiling in 2021.
Music

WondaGurl's Quiet Revolution

Canadian producer WondaGurl opens up about her new label Wonderchild, future collaborations with Jenius and Forthenight, and her disinterest in fame.

dcowie1697 days ago
Promotional portrait of MC Portion for latest EP I Am Nothing Without.
Music

Portion on Self-Sufficiency, Losing Friends, and Getting Signed to a Major Label

Portion discusses what it's like to sign to a major label as he drops his new EP 'I Am Nothing Without' after years of hustling and artistic growth.

Kyle Mullin1707 days ago

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