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'Brother' director Clement Virgo talks about perceptions of life, his understanding of masculinity, and how 90s Canadian hip-hop laid the groundwork.Louis Pavlakos
'The Last of Us' Canadian Star Lamar Johnson talks about his latest movie 'Brother,' which garnered 14 Canadian Screen Award nominations last month.Rick Mele
It’s hard to keep up with new tracks every week. With a bevy of songs being released every day, we made a list highlighting new tracks from Canadian artists.Louis Pavlakos
In front of a home crowd including Drake, the Scarborough Shooting Stars and J. Cole made a debut that will be remembered for reasons beyond the scoreline.Vivek Jacob