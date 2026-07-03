Scarborough Shooting Stars

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

canadian elite basketball league
Sports

Canadian Elite Basketball League Announces Television Deal with TSN for 2023 Season

TSN has partnered with the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL) where the sports channel will air select games throughout the 2023 season.

Louis Pavlakos1218 days ago
Guard Jalen Harris signs with Knicks
Sports

All-CEBL First Team Guard Jalen Harris Signs With the Knicks

Former Toronto Raptors and CEBL Scarborough Shooting Stars guard Jalen Harris is returning to the NBA after signing a contract with the New York Knicks.

Erik Leijon1390 days ago
J. Cole at Scarborough Shooting Stars home opener
Music

'Shout-Out the People of Scarborough': J. Cole Leaves Shooting Stars to Go on Tour

The rapper thanked Scarborough, Toronto, and Canada and confirmed he's stepping away from the Shooting Stars to fulfill touring obligations.

Alex Nino Gheciu1497 days ago
J. Cole attends the 2018 Verizon Slam Dunk Contest at Staples Center on February 17, 2018
Sports

How J. Cole Wound Up Joining the Scarborough Shooting Stars—and How Training Camp's Going

The Scarborough Shooting Stars' owners, coaches, and players talk about how Cole ended up on their team, and what it's been like training with him.

Vivek Jacob1514 days ago

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App