Red Owl Boxing's Zsolt Daranyi on Having Lennox Lewis in His Corner: 'He's the Greatest Heavyweight'
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Complex Canada sat down with Daranyi before this Saturday’s Boxfest IV in Brampton and on DAZN to discuss his ambitions and having Lennox Lewis in his corner.Alex Narvaez
In front of a home crowd including Drake, the Scarborough Shooting Stars and J. Cole made a debut that will be remembered for reasons beyond the scoreline.Vivek Jacob
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Montreal Proves It’s a Basketball City in Alliance Home Opener Against J. Cole's Shooting Stars
The first home opener in Montreal Alliance team history was a rousing success. J. Cole played his second game for the Shooting Stars, but was a non-factor.Erik Leijon
The rapper wasn't the best player on the court in his and the Shooting Stars' inaugural game, but he could potentially have a lasting impact on the CEBL.Alex Nino Gheciu