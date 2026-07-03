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Carlijn Jacobs
Style

Google Reveals Intelligent Eyewear Collaboration With Gentle Monster

The eyewear contains built-in speakers, a camera and microphone for voice assistance.

Jaelani Turner-Williams58 days ago
Dua Lipa
Music

Dua Lipa Sues Samsung for $15 Million Over Unauthorized Photo on TV Boxes

She alleges she contacted the brand to remove the image, and Samsung declined.

Trey Alston67 days ago
Canada’s Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes
Music

Canada's Next Wave Of Artists Starts Here: Inside Samsung True North Tunes

A new artist-first platform is shining a spotlight on Canada’s next wave of musicians—giving emerging talent the opportunity to be discovered, connect with a wider creative community, and take their sound to audiences nationwide.

Christopher Turner84 days ago
Doechii Snags New Role as Samsung Galaxy Z Series Spokeswoman
Music

Doechii Snags New Role as Samsung Galaxy Z Series Spokeswoman

The rapper joins Dylan Efron and Jaden Smith as a spokeswoman.

Bernadette Giacomazzo353 days ago
a new samsung device is featured
Life

Samsung Urges Everyone to ‘Join the Flip Side’ With Latest Lineup of Foldables

Folds and bezels were on full display at Samsung's Unpacked event on Wednesday.

Trace William Cowen1086 days ago
samsung-galaxy-s-products
Pop Culture

Everything to Know About Samsung’s Galaxy Z Flip4, Galaxy Z Fold4, Galaxy Watch5 Pro, and Galaxy Bud2 Pros

Hands on with the Galaxy Z Flip4, The Galaxy Z Fold4, the Galaxy Watch5 Pro. Everything you need to know about Samsungs latest Galaxy devices.

Paul Weber1408 days ago
Spotify Fresh Finds Marketing Program
Pop Culture

Indie Artists Amplify Their Music Through Spotify’s Fresh Finds Program

Spotify's Fresh Finds Marketing Program helps independent artists make a mark within Spotify's competitive streaming world that will increase their reach.

Brandon Constantine1690 days ago
llg phones
Life

LG Is Stepping Away From the Smartphone Business

LG is officially leaving the “incredibly competitive mobile phone sector" and announced the exit after approval from its board of directors Monday.

Brenton Blanchet1929 days ago
Samsung Design in Mind
Pop Culture

Samsung’s Design in Mind Artisans Explain Their Creative Processes

Samsung and Sotheby's come together to support young designers with Design in Mind charity auction.

Brandon Constantine2090 days ago
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don c
Style

How Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold2 Helped Don C Hit a New Creative High

Don C, with years of design expertise under his belt, found much to love with the new Galaxy Z Fold2 device from Samsung. In a new video, he explains the power.

Trace William Cowen2121 days ago
Walmart tech
Pop Culture

PROMO: Walmart’s Got the Technology You Need for College This Fall

Shop all the laptops, tablets, speakers, and personal assistants you'll need for college this fall at Walmart.

Brandon Constantine2194 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Note 10
Life

Samsung Unveils the Galaxy Note10 and Note10+

The devices will be available for preorder beginning this week.

Joshua Espinoza2535 days ago
Samsung
Life

Samsung Will Reportedly Drop a Smart Flip Phone Sometime Next Year

The device, reportedly called Galaxy Fold 2, will feature a 6.7-inch screen with a Razr-like clamshell.

Joshua Espinoza2577 days ago
Samsung Galaxy Fold
Life

Best Buy Has Canceled All Pre-Orders for the Samsung Galaxy Fold

Samsung's highly-anticipated but often-criticized Galaxy Fold has been plagued by issues since it was first unveiled in February.

Joe Price2610 days ago
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