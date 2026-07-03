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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd

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Ralph Lauren Gifts Saint West a Custom Jacket

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Download Kid Sister's "DUSK2DAWN: The Diary of Jane Jupiter" Mixtape

You all remember Kid Sister, right? She was the one with that blazing hot single "Pro Nails" years ago that Kanye ended up jumping on and even ended u

brenttactic4347 days ago
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Music

Download Saint's Diplo & Friends Mix

When it comes to Saint and his image he has this mysterious air about him, always cloaked head to toe in all black and often times covering his face,

alessr4355 days ago
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Music

Saint ft. Cakes Da Killa - "Saki Bomb"

If you've followed my posts over the course of the last several months in regards to twerk/100 BPM music, you've probably caught the drift that I'm in

brenttactic4406 days ago
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PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Gijabe (VIP Remix)"

It was near Christmas time when Saint & G-Buck's "Gijabe" finally got it's release, and Get Right wisely let us wait until it was practically summerti

khrisd4441 days ago
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Music

Saint & AGLORY - Córdoba

Los Angeles, California-based producer Saint has been on a tear in 2014. It would appear as though with each track released, that as much as they all

marcuskdowling4459 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Missy Elliott - "One Minute Man (Jesse Slayter & Saint Remix)"

Back in 2001, the infamous Missy Elliott called out all the men out there that… well lacked endurance in the sheets with the classic “One Minute M

alessr4610 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Saint & Aglory's "Alhambra / Moroccan Candy" EP

When it comes to making music many producers usually stick to a formula that works for them which results in an influx of songs that all sound the sam

alessr4643 days ago
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Music

PREMIERE: Saint & G-Buck - "Mata Hari"

Of course G Buck and Saint knocked a track out together. They're both making nutty dance records that don't fit the conventional confines of music. Th

nappy4698 days ago

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