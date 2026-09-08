Corey Lisle
Latest Stories
More Aussie Teens Watching Porn Than Ever Before, Study Finds
Research has revealed that young Aussies are watching porn more frequently and at a younger age
5 Of The Best Australian Comedy Podcasts Available Right Now
Australia has produced a lot of great comedy podcasts over the years – here are five essentials.
Victorian Liberals Sexist Memoir Sparks Criticism
Nigel Gohl, a Victorian Liberal, has sparked controversy after details regarding his 2005 sex-book have resurfaced.
Watch This Truck driver’s Quick Reflexes Save a Bus Full of School Children from Disaster
A truck drivers Bruce Lee like reflexes have saved children from disaster this morning
Malcolm Turnbull Faces World’s Toughest Interview At Bondi Public School
Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull received the grilling of his life at a Bondi Public School visit last week.
First Medicinal Cannabis Contract Finally Issued in Victoria
The first legal permit for legally growing the devil's lettuce has been issued.
Watch The Disturbing New Trailer for Aussie Zombie Series 'Wyrmwood'
The film production team hopes the nearly 7-minute trailer will attract interest from Australian networks
You’re Not Just Imagining It, Melbourne Trams Are Among the World’s Slowest
Apparently not every country is getting to work at a snail's pace every morning.
Fidget Spinners Craze Reaches Predictable Conclusion As Kids Start To Injure Themselves
It was only a matter of time.
Bob Katter Attacks Chanel Over Their Nearly $2000 Luxury Boomerang
You know you've f****d up when Bob Katter calls you politically incorrect.
5 Of The Worst Attempts At Singing That AFL Footballers Don't Want You to See
Try not to cringe challenge, '80s football edition.
Northern Territory GST Income Decline due to “Abortion”, Says Politician
Independent Northern Territory Senator Gerry Wood has cited abortion as a key factor in a GST revenue decline
Why Has Australia Delayed Three Of 2017’s Best Films?
Is there any method to the madness of not letting us see 'Get Out' for this long?
Frankston Man Makes Fake 000 Call to Divert Police Pursuers
Police have arrested a man in Frankston after he made a fake 000 call in order to stop police intercepting him.
Heath Ledger's 5 Best On-Screen Performances
With I Am Heath Ledger announced for an upcoming release, we look back on the Aussie actor's best performances.