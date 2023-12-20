Kim Kardashian Flips Off Paparazzi Months After Son Was Spotted Doing Same Thing

Like mother, like son.
Kim Kardashian took a page from the book of her eldest son, Saint West, eight, deciding to flip off the paparazzi on Tuesday just months after Saint did the same. According to Page Six, the SKIMS founder was wearing a full black ensemble and oversized sunglasses at skincare clinic when she gave paps the middle finger.
The gesture was a surprise coming from Kardashian who told off Saint for flipping off the paparazzi after his basketball game in September. The embarrassed mother-of-four cusped Saint's face while he giggled. In October, Saint repeated the behavior, to which Kardashian scolded him a second time, telling him to "stop it."
Kardashian has even warned Saint in the past to set a better example for his younger brother, four-year-old Psalm. With ex-husband Kanye West, Kardashian also has two daughters, North, 10 and Chicago, five.
The businesswoman, socialite, and influencer spoke openly about the challenges of motherhood with GQ in a story published last month, also sharing that she gets "parenting tips and advice" from her therapist who specializes in child psychology.
Kardashian's eldest daughter is arguably the most outspoken and leader of the pack, as she's called out her mother's fashion choices and has scammed friends at her lemonade stand.