Kim Kardashian Flips Off Paparazzi Months After Son Was Spotted Doing Same Thing

Kardashian has even warned Saint in the past to set a better example for his younger brother, four-year-old Psalm. With ex-husband Kanye West, Kardashian also has two daughters, North, 10 and Chicago, five.

The businesswoman, socialite, and influencer spoke openly about the challenges of motherhood with GQ in a story published last month, also sharing that she gets "parenting tips and advice" from her therapist who specializes in child psychology.

Kardashian's eldest daughter is arguably the most outspoken and leader of the pack, as she's called out her mother's fashion choices and has scammed friends at her lemonade stand.