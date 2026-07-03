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The Top 30 lyricists who held it down this year.Joseph JP Patterson
A new monthly column from Complex UK’s EIC, Joseph ‘JP’ Patterson.Joseph JP Patterson
New year, new batch of aspiring UK rap stars hoping to shake the room. From trap to drill to conscious and cloud-rap, meet our ones to watch rhymers for 2022.Joseph JP Patterson
“I enjoy being the wild card. I enjoy being the outsider and being different. I wanna be able to bring my own bowl of food to the gathering, you know?”Niall Smith