Mitchell & Ness Dropping Collab Jersey Collection With Iconic Hip-Hop Record Labels at ComplexCon

Mitchell & Ness is honoring hip-hop’s 50th anniversary with its Hip-Hop Heritage Jersey collection.

The limited run includes new pieces that pay homage to some of rap’s biggest labels, including Death Row Records, Ruff Ryders Entertainment, So So Def Recordings, Top Dawg Entertainment, and Roc-A-Fella, the latter of which is a re-release of Jay-Z’s 2003 jersey.

"We are thrilled this partnership presents fans a unique opportunity to celebrate Hip-Hop’s 50th Anniversary as well as their favorite artists and labels through this collection," Mitchell & Ness CEO Eli Kumekpor said in a statement. "These jerseys represent an era that revolutionized music, fashion, and popular culture, and we're proud to honor that legacy."

The collection is launching exclusively at ComplexCon in Long Beach on Nov. 17 and 18, priced between $275 and $325. The jerseys will see an online release at mitchellandness.com at a later date.