Rose Mcgowan

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Rose McGowan Doesn't Believe Harvey Weinstein is in Jail: 'I Think He's in a Mansion'
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Doesn't Believe Harvey Weinstein Is in Prison: ‘I Think He's in a Mansion’

Rose McGowan shares doubts about Harvey Weinstein’s incarceration while reflecting on his former influence in Hollywood.

Bernadette Giacomazzo182 days ago
Tatyana Ali and Rose McGowan
Pop Culture

Tatyana Ali Says Rose McGowan Protected Her From Bully on Film Set

McGowan responded and said that she'd do it again.

Trey Alston418 days ago
rose mcgowan
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Calls #MeToo Movement 'Bullsh*t'

Rose McGowan doesn't believe that Hollywood comes by its activism honestly.

Alex Galbraith2840 days ago
Rose McGowan apology
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Apologizes for Her Statement on Asia Argento

“I deeply regret not correcting my mistake sooner and apologize to Asia for not doing so," McGowan tweeted on Thursday.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2850 days ago
Asia Argento threatens Rose McGowen
Pop Culture

Asia Argento Gives Rose McGowan 24 Hours to Retract 'Horrendous Lies' Before Filing Lawsuit

In a statement released in August, McGowan claimed Argento confessed to sexually assaulting an underaged teen. Now Argento is threatening to sue McGowan if she doesn't retract the allegation.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2860 days ago
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Harvey Weinstein in court.
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Admits to Offering Women 'Acting Jobs in Exchange for Sex,' Says 'Everyone' Does It

Despite being accused of rape and sexual harassment by nearly 100 women and facing a slew of charges that could see him thrown in prison for the rest of his life, Harvey Weinstein is out here giving interviews and asserting some degree of innocence.

juliarp2926 days ago
Rose McGowan Asia Argento Anthony
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Shares Letter on Anthony Bourdain and Asia Argento

Amid rumors that Asia Argento's infidelity pushed Anthony Bourdain to commit suicide, Rose McGowan pens a letter about Bourdain's death, defending her friend from the blame.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2958 days ago
weinstein
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Reportedly Pitching a Documentary About Himself 'When This Is Over'

The disgraced producer is currently out on $1 million bail.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2972 days ago
Holly Marie Combs
Pop Culture

'Charmed' Star Holly Marie Combs on Reboot: 'I Hope the New Show Is Far Better Than the Marketing'

The original 'Charmed' actress is not pleased with the CW's reboot, as she sees nothing "fierce, feminist, or funny" about casting younger women in the roles.

Marco Margaritoff2977 days ago
rose mcgowan
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Wants Coke Charges Thrown Out, Says Harvey Weinstein May Have Framed Her

Rose McGowan's lawyers say judge should throw out her drug possession case since it may have been planted.

Victoria L. Johnson3061 days ago
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Rose McGowan in Manhattan.
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Finally Addresses Ex-Manager's Suicide

The actress deleted her original post and put up a new one addressing Messick's death.

Sajae Elder3078 days ago
Rose McGowan
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan Has Fierce Confrontation with Trans Woman in NYC: 'What Have You Done for Women?' (UPDATE)

A trans woman demanded McGowan to clarify statements she made last year implying trans women had it easier than women.

juliarp3087 days ago
This is a photo of Rose McGowan.
Pop Culture

Harvey Weinstein Uses a Ben Affleck Email to Deny Rose McGowan's Rape Allegation

Just when you thought we had recovered from the last email scandal.

Julia Reiss3089 days ago
Rose McGowan
Life

Rose McGowan Thinks Justin Timberlake Is a Hypocrite for Working with Woody Allen

"I'm sorry to puncture your heroes, but sometimes these heroes need to be better."

Joe Price3089 days ago
Rosario Dawson
Pop Culture

Rosario Dawson Shares How You Can Support Women Wearing All Black at the Golden Globes

The actress made a powerful statement through Twitter.

Grant Rindner3113 days ago
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Rose McGowan
Pop Culture

Rose McGowan's 'Citizen Rose' Docuseries Is Coming to E! Later This Month

The two-hour premiere arrives the same day as McGowan's 'Brave' manifesto.

Trace William Cowen3117 days ago

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