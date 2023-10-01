Travis Scott Gets Bachata Lesson From Romeo Santos at Jay-Z’s Casino Gala

Travis Scott busted out some moves to the sounds of bachata music while Romeo Santos performed at Jay-Z's REFORM Casino Night and Gala.

On Saturday, Hov hosted several celebrities at the event held in Atlantic City's Ocean Casino Resort, and the King of Bachata took the stage to sing his mega-hit "Promise" featuring Usher. La Flame wanted to learn how to dance the traditional dance from the Dominican Republic and joined Santos on stage to ask him how to do the steps.

In footage from the event, Santos is belting the tune with Scott close by doing his best four-step. The Utopia rapper was so into the dance he turned to the crowd and screamed, "Let's go!" in excitement.