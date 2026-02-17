Bruce Springsteen Reunites With E Street Band for ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ Tour

Bruce Springsteen is heading back on the road with the E Street Band, announcing a new North American tour titled the Land of Hope and Dreams.
The tour is set to launch March 31 in Minneapolis at the Target Center and will wrap May 27 in Washington, D.C., with tickets going on sale later this week.
In a statement announcing the dates released to Rolling Stone, Springsteen framed the upcoming shows as both a celebration of music and a call to gather fans nationwide.
“We will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Everyone… is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation.”
The upcoming run follows the tour’s initial leg overseas, where Springsteen and the E Street Band played stadium dates across Europe in 2025. During those shows, Springsteen emphasized the role of live performance as something bigger than just entertainment, telling crowds the band was there to tap into “the power of art, of music, of rock & roll” in challenging times.
The E Street Band, Springsteen’s longtime collaborators since the early 1970s, remain central to that live experience. Formed out of the Jersey Shore music scene, the group has been behind some of Springsteen’s most recognizable work and has maintained a rare longevity in rock.
Core members like Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent, Nils Lofgren, and Patti Scialfa continue to anchor the lineup, alongside touring musicians including Jake Clemons, who carries on the saxophone role made famous by his uncle, Clarence Clemons.
While Springsteen has released solo material and performed without the band at various points in his career, the E Street Band has consistently been a defining part of his live shows. Their reunion tours, including runs in 1999 and the early 2000s, helped reestablish the group as one of the most enduring acts in live music.
In recent appearances leading up to the tour announcement, Springsteen continued to stress the significance of the moment. At a January benefit performance, he described the current period as “incredibly critical times,” adding that the values he’s long written about are being tested. That sentiment has carried into his recent performances, including a surprise appearance in Minneapolis, where he debuted new material tied to current events.
Fans attending the Land of Hope and Dreams tour can expect a setlist that blends classic staples with newer material. Songs frequently performed on the European leg included “Long Walk Home,” “Rainmaker,” and covers like Bob Dylan’s “Chimes of Freedom,” alongside newer additions.
LAND OF HOPE AND DREAMS TOUR DATES
March 31 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
April 3 – Portland, OR @ Moda Center
April 7 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 9 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
April 13 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
April 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
April 20 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
April 23 – Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
April 26 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center
April 29 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
May 2 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
May 5 – Belmont Park, NY @ UBS Arena
May 8 – Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
May 11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
May 16 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
May 19 – Pittsburgh, PA @ PPG Paints Arena
May 24 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
May 27 – Washington, D.C. @ Nationals Park