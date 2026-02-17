Bruce Springsteen Reunites With E Street Band for ‘Land of Hope and Dreams’ Tour

Bruce Springsteen is heading back on the road with the E Street Band, announcing a new North American tour titled the Land of Hope and Dreams. The tour is set to launch March 31 in Minneapolis at the Target Center and will wrap May 27 in Washington, D.C., with tickets going on sale later this week.

In a statement announcing the dates released to Rolling Stone, Springsteen framed the upcoming shows as both a celebration of music and a call to gather fans nationwide. “We will be taking the stage this spring from Minneapolis to California to Texas to Washington, D.C.,” he said. “Everyone… is welcome — so come on out and join the United Free Republic of E Street Nation.” The upcoming run follows the tour’s initial leg overseas, where Springsteen and the E Street Band played stadium dates across Europe in 2025. During those shows, Springsteen emphasized the role of live performance as something bigger than just entertainment, telling crowds the band was there to tap into “the power of art, of music, of rock & roll” in challenging times. The E Street Band, Springsteen’s longtime collaborators since the early 1970s, remain central to that live experience. Formed out of the Jersey Shore music scene, the group has been behind some of Springsteen’s most recognizable work and has maintained a rare longevity in rock. Core members like Steven Van Zandt, Max Weinberg, Roy Bittan, Garry Tallent, Nils Lofgren, and Patti Scialfa continue to anchor the lineup, alongside touring musicians including Jake Clemons, who carries on the saxophone role made famous by his uncle, Clarence Clemons.