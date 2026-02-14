Lemonheads' Evan Dando Hospitalized for Mental Health Issues After Allegedly Sending Explicit Video

The Lemonheads’ frontman Evan Dando is currently receiving treatment for health health issues after a fan alleged that he sent her an explicit video unprovoked.

In journalist Tony Ortega’s Substack newsletter The Underground Bunker, the fan, identified as Dawn, claimed she contacted him on social media to congratulate him on the release of the Lemonheads’ first album since 2006, Love Chant. In response, Dando allegedly wrote, “Cool I’m sorry I’m an exhibitionist” and sent her a video of himself masturbating without her consent the next day.

“It’s him sitting in a basement or something, and he’s fully masturbating,” Dawn claimed. “You can see his penis, and his face. It’s definitely him. He’s filming it from a weird angle. "It's so gross. I don’t want him to do this to anyone else. It’s just a gross feeling.”

According to the singer’s publicist, Dando is now currently receiving treatment.

“Evan Dando has long struggled with mental health issues dating back to his childhood,” his publicist said to Rolling Stone. “He’s been admitted to a local hospital where he’s receiving comprehensive help from experienced doctors and mental health professionals.”

Dando, 58, resides in Brazil with his wife, Antonia Teixeira. He is stepfather to her three kids.

Dando addressed his mental health struggles last year in his autobiography, Rumors of My Demise. In it, he explained how drug addiction impacted his relationships with people.

“Most of my real friends retreated, hoping things would change,” he wrote. “The rest got a kick out of watching me unravel. I was in horrible shape, losing teeth, and living off cheeseburgers … and a $200 daily drug habit.”