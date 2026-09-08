Ewen Hosie
Latest Stories
Eight International Blockbusters to Look out for in 2015
Because busting blocks doesn't stop at Hollywood.
"2001: A Space Odyssey" Has Been Edited into a Much Shorter Film by a Famous Director
It's pretty different.
The 3D Billboard Is Coming, and You Don't Need Glasses to Look at It
At last you won't have to wear shades in the dark like some dodgy secret service mook.
Guy Starts a “Pay It Forward” Pizza Place, Feeds Over 40 Homeless A Day
Proper pizza for prince and pauper.
Macklemore Just Performed With Oscar The Grouch On "Sesame Street"
More like Mackelmo, am I right?
David Cameron Wants to Ban Apps Like Snapchat and WhatsApp Unless They Offer Backdoor Access
The PM plans to implement the new policy if re-elected.
It Looks like Kim Jong-un Wants to Open a Restaurant in Scotland
A dramatic change of Korea for Big-Yin Kim.
"Kidulthood" Star Adam Deacon Has Been Arrested
A couple of tweets, he was up to no good, started making trouble after Kidulthood.
Two Climbers Are Spending 10 Days Climbing a 3,000ft Cliff Face in Yosemite Valley
And they've yet to hit the wall.
The Director of "Tekken 7" Has Responded to Fans Complaining About the New Arab Character
The fans are just Tekken the piss now.
Here's a Gadget That Lets You Hold Hands with Your Bae on the Internet
Wrap your hands round that.
Here's How the Director Of "District 9" Wanted His "Alien" Film to Look
Make it happen, Fox.
This Controller Lets You Play Video Games with Your Feet
It all sounds rudder silly.
It Looks like Microsoft May Finally Be Retiring Internet Explorer for Windows 10
And it's about time too.
Someone Has Remade The "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Trailer In "GTA V"
A long time ago in a galaxy far, far GTA...
Robert Rodriguez Is Directing an Adaptation Of "Fire and Ice"
Three kings of cult will finally clash in a story of fire and ice.