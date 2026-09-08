Ewen Hosie Portrait

Ewen Hosie

Joined November 2014 | 42 posts
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Latest Stories

Eight International Blockbusters to Look out for in 2015

Because busting blocks doesn't stop at Hollywood.

Ewen Hosie4196 days ago

You Can Now Take Selfies in "Doom"

Selfie head on a stick.

Ewen Hosie4231 days ago

The Wii U Just Had Its Best Month of Sales Ever

"CHALLENGER APPROACHING!"

Ewen Hosie4262 days ago

The 3D Billboard Is Coming, and You Don't Need Glasses to Look at It

At last you won't have to wear shades in the dark like some dodgy secret service mook.

Ewen Hosie4263 days ago
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Guy Starts a “Pay It Forward” Pizza Place, Feeds Over 40 Homeless A Day

Proper pizza for prince and pauper.

Ewen Hosie4264 days ago

Macklemore Just Performed With Oscar The Grouch On "Sesame Street"

More like Mackelmo, am I right?

Ewen Hosie4265 days ago

David Cameron Wants to Ban Apps Like Snapchat and WhatsApp Unless They Offer Backdoor Access

The PM plans to implement the new policy if re-elected.

Ewen Hosie4266 days ago

It Looks like Kim Jong-un Wants to Open a Restaurant in Scotland

A dramatic change of Korea for Big-Yin Kim.

Ewen Hosie4266 days ago

"Kidulthood" Star Adam Deacon Has Been Arrested

A couple of tweets, he was up to no good, started making trouble after Kidulthood.

Ewen Hosie4272 days ago
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Two Climbers Are Spending 10 Days Climbing a 3,000ft Cliff Face in Yosemite Valley

And they've yet to hit the wall.

Ewen Hosie4272 days ago

The Director of "Tekken 7" Has Responded to Fans Complaining About the New Arab Character

The fans are just Tekken the piss now.

Ewen Hosie4273 days ago

Here's a Gadget That Lets You Hold Hands with Your Bae on the Internet

Wrap your hands round that.

Ewen Hosie4274 days ago

This Controller Lets You Play Video Games with Your Feet

It all sounds rudder silly.

Ewen Hosie4274 days ago
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Someone Has Remade The "Star Wars: The Force Awakens" Trailer In "GTA V"

A long time ago in a galaxy far, far GTA...

Ewen Hosie4288 days ago

Robert Rodriguez Is Directing an Adaptation Of "Fire and Ice"

Three kings of cult will finally clash in a story of fire and ice.

Ewen Hosie4290 days ago

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