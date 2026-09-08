Ramy Zabarah
Latest Stories
The Problem With Hillary Clinton Blaming Orlando on "Radical Islamism"
An open letter to Hillary Clinton, from an Arab-American.
America Created a Monster and His Name Is George Zimmerman
How we enabled George Zimmerman after Trayvon Martin's death.
How Asian-American ‘outsiders’ are breaking into the hip-hop industry
We talked to the filmmakers behind ‘Bad Rap.' The allure of 90s West coast gangsta rap was fading, and new artists gave rise to movements like Southern crunk.
5 times Phife Dawg showed the world hip-hop’s humanity
Read up on the rapper’s best lyrical life lessons.
"Happyland" Actor Ryan Rottman Talks Channeling Scott Disick and the Orgies That Happen at Theme Parks
The star of "Happyland" discusses MTV's new comedy.
Jenks and Ratigan Productions: An Unlikely Pair Wants to Change the World of Media
The media personalities want to change the world, one film at a time.
The Effects of Media Sensationalism: Filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar on "Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart"
The filmmaker opens up about his powerful new documentary.
The Most Anticipated Events at Comic Con 2014
The must-attend events at the 2014 edition of San Diego's Comic-Con.
The Worst Movies of 2014 (So Far)
The biggest reasons in 2014 (so far) why we all wish movie theaters offered refunds after certain movies end.
Celebrity News As Told Through Google Autocomplete
What can Google's Autocomplete feature tell us about our favorite celebrities in Hollywood?
"Tyrant": Just Another Show About Violent Muslims
What does FX's newest series say about the West's perception of the Middle East?
A Call to Action: On "The Internet's Own Boy" and Activist Aaron Swartz's Enduring Legacy
Brian Knappenberger's new film investigates the trials and tribulations Aaron Swartz experienced as a revolutionary in a turbulent era for digital rights.
Bob Benson and Mad Men's Disappearing Gay Characters
The gay men and women of Mad Men have a strange habit of vanishing from the show.
Personality Complex: "From Dusk Till Dawn" Star D.J. Cotrona is Living Every Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino Fan's Dream
A candid interview with D.J. Cotrona, star of El Rey Network's "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series."