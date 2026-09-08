Ramy Zabarah Portrait

Ramy Zabarah

Joined July 2014 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

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The Problem With Hillary Clinton Blaming Orlando on "Radical Islamism"

An open letter to Hillary Clinton, from an Arab-American.

Ramy Zabarah3746 days ago
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America Created a Monster and His Name Is George Zimmerman

How we enabled George Zimmerman after Trayvon Martin's death.

Ramy Zabarah3782 days ago
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9 Times Ted Cruz Failed at Being Human

He tried.

Ramy Zabarah3790 days ago
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How Asian-American ‘outsiders’ are breaking into the hip-hop industry

We talked to the filmmakers behind ‘Bad Rap.' The allure of 90s West coast gangsta rap was fading, and new artists gave rise to movements like Southern crunk.

Ramy Zabarah3806 days ago
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5 times Phife Dawg showed the world hip-hop’s humanity

Read up on the rapper’s best lyrical life lessons.

Ramy Zabarah3832 days ago
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"Happyland" Actor Ryan Rottman Talks Channeling Scott Disick and the Orgies That Happen at Theme Parks

The star of "Happyland" discusses MTV's new comedy.

Ramy Zabarah4378 days ago
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Jenks and Ratigan Productions: An Unlikely Pair Wants to Change the World of Media

The media personalities want to change the world, one film at a time.

Ramy Zabarah4415 days ago
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The Effects of Media Sensationalism: Filmmaker Jeremiah Zagar on "Captivated: The Trials of Pamela Smart"

The filmmaker opens up about his powerful new documentary.

Ramy Zabarah4416 days ago
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The Most Anticipated Events at Comic Con 2014

The must-attend events at the 2014 edition of San Diego's Comic-Con.

Ramy Zabarah4442 days ago
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The Worst Movies of 2014 (So Far)

The biggest reasons in 2014 (so far) why we all wish movie theaters offered refunds after certain movies end.

Ramy Zabarah4456 days ago
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Celebrity News As Told Through Google Autocomplete

What can Google's Autocomplete feature tell us about our favorite celebrities in Hollywood?

Ramy Zabarah4459 days ago
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"Tyrant": Just Another Show About Violent Muslims

What does FX's newest series say about the West's perception of the Middle East?

Ramy Zabarah4468 days ago
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A Call to Action: On "The Internet's Own Boy" and Activist Aaron Swartz's Enduring Legacy

Brian Knappenberger's new film investigates the trials and tribulations Aaron Swartz experienced as a revolutionary in a turbulent era for digital rights.

Ramy Zabarah4472 days ago
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Bob Benson and Mad Men's Disappearing Gay Characters

The gay men and women of Mad Men have a strange habit of vanishing from the show.

Ramy Zabarah4501 days ago
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Personality Complex: "From Dusk Till Dawn" Star D.J. Cotrona is Living Every Robert Rodriguez/Quentin Tarantino Fan's Dream

A candid interview with D.J. Cotrona, star of El Rey Network's "From Dusk Till Dawn: The Series."

Ramy Zabarah4506 days ago
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