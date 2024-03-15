Toronto Raptors Star RJ Barrett's Younger Brother Nathan Has Passed Away

Nathan Tyler Barrett, younger brother of Toronto Raptors star RJ Barrett, passed away Tuesday.

The Raptors released a statement on Thursday confirming the death of Nathan Tyler Barrett, who was "surrounded by his family, church and friends."

"While our family is devastated by this great loss, we will continue to cherish the memories and time spent together," the statement reads. "Nathan was a God-fearing young man of strong character. He was thoughtful, kind, loving, compassionate, creative, admirable, and driven. ... Though his time with us was brief, he will live forever in our hearts."