RJ

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Time
Music

RJMrLA Connects With Young Thug on "Time"

The West Coast spitter and Thugger commiserate over not having enough hours in the day for family while flexing on your ass.

Frazier Tharpe2564 days ago
RJ
Music

Premiere: RJMrLA Starts a New Chapter With "Apartment"

The West Coast favorite returns to announce a new label home and a new album.

Frazier Tharpe2597 days ago
Rae Sremmurd
Music

RJMrLA Drops "Hard Way" Video f/ DJ Mustard, Rae Sremmurd

RJMrLA has finally dropped the visuals to his standout single "Hard Way" featuring cameos from Rae Sremmurd, YG, comedian HaHa Davis, and others.

NoraGrayceOrosz2971 days ago
G Eazy The Vault
Music

G-Eazy Celebrates His Birthday by Releasing 3 New Songs Between Tours

The rapper turns 29 today, and in order to celebrate properly—and tide fans over between tours—he just dropped three new songs that didn't make the cut of his last album.

Marco Margaritoff2976 days ago
03 Greedo
Music

03 Greedo: 'I’m Bigger Than 2Pac. Period.'

03 Greedo reiterated his issues with Pac.

Joshua Espinoza2992 days ago
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RJ
Music

Premiere: RJMrLA, DJ Mustard, and YG Link Up in "Don't Make Me Look Stupid" Video

RJ and DJ Mustard also release their collaborative album 'The Ghetto.'

edwinortiz3136 days ago
RJ
Music

RJ Joins YG and DJ Mustard's New 400 Summers Label, Drops "Brackin"

RJ is the first signee to YG and DJ Mustard's 400 Summers label.

edwinortiz3361 days ago
Not Available Lead
Music

Watch DJ Mustard's New "Know My Name" Video f/ RJ and Rich the Kid

DJ Mustard's 'Cold Summer' continues with the release of his video for "Know My Name" featuring Rich the Kid and RJ.

jessielmorris3516 days ago

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