Rico Nasty

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Rico Nasty performs onstage at Summerfest 2024.
Music

Rico Nasty Doubts That Dinosaurs Existed, Thinks They're a Government Scheme

Rico Nasty speaks on the 'Zach Sang Show' about the root of her denial regarding dinosaurs being real.

Jose Martinez42 days ago
Kenneth Blume III, a.k.a. Kenny Beats at the "Lurker" Los Angeles Premiere held at The Vista Theatre on August 20, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
Music

Kenny Beats Reveals Why He's Going By His Legal Name Now

'I would love yall to go by ur email address from middle school in your mid 30’s,' said the prolific hip-hop producer.

Alex Gonzalez236 days ago
Split image with Naomi Campbell in fringed attire on the left, and Azealia Banks in a hooded outfit on the right
Music

Azealia Banks Slams Doechii as ‘Ugly Version’ of Her, Gets Response: 'You Sellin Bussy Soap... Leave Me Alone’

Banks also slammed other TDE artists, including SZA and Isaiah Rashad.

tara mahadevan828 days ago
Rico Nasty ROG Disruptors Header Image
Pop Culture

Jeff Staple, Rico Nasty & a Squad of Disruptors Explain How They Built Empires

ROG has rounded up a squad of disruptors to explain how they made it on their own terms in industries from hip hop to streetwear to tattoos and beyond.

Brandon Constantine1390 days ago
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Megan Thee Stallion 'Traumazine'
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Drops 'Traumazine' Album f/ Future, Key Glock, Latto, Rico Nasty, and More

'Traumazine' serves as the follow-up to Megan's 2020 debut album 'Good News.' The project includes the previously released "Plan B" and "Pressurelicious."

Joshua Espinoza1435 days ago
Doechii's new EP 'She/Her/Black Bitch'
Music

Doechii Shares New EP 'She/Her/Black B*tch' f/ Rico Nasty, SZA, and More

Top Dawg Entertainment's latest signee Doechii returns with her new EP, 'She/Her/Black B*tch.' The five-track project includes features from Rico Nasty and SZA.

Brad Callas1442 days ago
Rico Nasty cover art is pictured
Music

Rico Nasty Shares New Album ‘Las Ruinas’ f/ Teezo Touchdown, Bktherula, and Marshmello

Rico Nasty returns with a new 17-track album featuring a collaboration with Teezo Touchdown and Bktherula that should be everywhere this summer.

Trace William Cowen1456 days ago
Flo Milli's 'You Still Here Ho' art
Music

Flo Milli Releases Debut Album 'You Still Here, Ho?' f/ Rico Nasty and Babyface Ray

Flo Milli’s debut album 'You Still Here, Ho?' has arrived two days early, with features from Babyface Ray and Flo’s “Money” collaborator Rico Nasty.

Zach Dionne1458 days ago
Eric Andre is pictured causing chaos
Pop Culture

‘The Eric Andre Show’ Confirmed for New Season Featuring Lil Yachty, Jon Hamm, Blac Chyna, Waka Flocka, and More

Andre's remarkably absurd comedy series will bring a new batch of hilarious episodes, dubbed "Season 666," to Adult Swim and HBO Max starting in 2023.

Trace William Cowen1521 days ago
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A look at the new graphics for a Complex playlist is shown
Music

Complex Celebrates Taurus Season With Playlist f/ Travis Scott, Pusha-T, Janet Jackson, Adele, MGK, and More

To ring in the start of what some might know as Taurus season, Complex has compiled a new playlist featuring favorites from some familiar Taureans.

Trace William Cowen1548 days ago
Rico Nasty's music video for new single "Vaderz"
Music

Rico Nasty Shares Video for New Single "Vaderz" f/ Bktherula

Ahead of the release of her upcoming mixtape 'Rx,' Rico Nasty taps rising Atlanta rapper Bktherula for her latest music video and single "Vaderz."

Brad Callas1549 days ago
Cover for Denzel Curry's new LP
Music

Denzel Curry Shares Album 'Melt My Eyez See Your Future' f/ T-Pain, Rico Nasty, 6lack, J.I.D, and More

The Florida artist's latest effort sees some love from the Sunshine State and beyond, with features from Robert Glasper, 6lack, Rico Nasty, J.I.D, and others.

Brenton Blanchet1575 days ago
J Cole live onstage for fest post
Music

Dreamville Festival 2022 Lineup Features J. Cole, Lil Wayne, Lil Baby, Moneybagg Yo, and More

J. Cole's Dreamville Festival is set to return next month, and the impressive lineup of artists includes Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, Moneybagg Yo, and more.

Jordan Rose1598 days ago

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